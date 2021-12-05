ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Sheriff’s Office: 4 dead in plane crash near Tulare County airport

By Jonathan Taraya
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4qDR_0dEnuAMH00

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died Saturday night after a plane crashed near the Visalia Airport, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a possible downed aircraft near Road 68 and Avenue 288 at around 6:35 p.m.

Pilot dies in crash on Clear Lake shoreline

When they arrived, four people were found dead inside a wrecked single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza near Highway 99 in Visalia.

The identities of the people on board have not yet been confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to join the investigation Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Tahoe woman guilty of striking, seriously injuring woman

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — An Incline Village woman has been found guilty of driving recklessly when she struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk at Lake Tahoe earlier this year. Carolyn Grady was driving a Ford Escape SUV in Incline Village on March 14 when she turned left onto State Route 28 […]
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Accidents
County
Tulare County, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident#Beechcraft Bonanza#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Unexplained increase in graffiti vandalism costing Davis thousands

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police are investigating after the city said it has seen a considerable increase in graffiti vandalism.  “Definitely seen a very large uptick,” Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov said. “Everywhere. Downtown has been hit, around parks. Just around a lot of public zones, commercial zones.” Doroshov said it has really picked up […]
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

FOX40

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy