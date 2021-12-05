ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner Springs, KS

Camel on the lam: Bonner Springs officers apprehended an unusual escapee

By Nick Sloan
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beopN_0dEnt5zg00
Courtesy: Bonner Springs Police Department

BONNER SPRINGS, KAN. (KCTV) --- Bonner Springs police officers responded to a very unusual assignment on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from the Bonner Springs Police Department and Animal Control tracked down a loose camel.

According to police, the camel had quite the journey in the city in southwestern Wyandotte County.

"This morning, officers took to the golf courses in pursuit of the camel (on golf carts no less)," police said in a Facebook post. "Later, it took a leisurely jaunt down K-7 Highway and into some neighborhoods."

The camel was apprehended by officers in the 600 block of North Nettleton Avenue.

It has since been reunited with its owners.

