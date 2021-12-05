ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

BREAKING: West Virginia's Bowl Destination, Opponent Announced

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia will face Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 28th at 10:15 p.m. EST at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a 6-6 record but played much better football following their bye week, going 4-2 in the final six games. WVU had to win the final two games of the year against Texas and Kansas to become bowl eligible after falling to Kansas State in Manhattan. It might not have been pretty but the Mountaineers found a way to get it done for an opportunity to send the seniors out the right way with a bowl victory.

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

