The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is $2.97 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down two-cents from a week ago, and is a $1.13 higher than a year ago. The national average is $3.38. Gas supply is tight and demand is high, but crude prices are down ever since the news broke about the omicron variant. The average price at the pump in San Antonio is $2.82.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO