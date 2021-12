Reese’s has unveiled a new treat for those who want an extra crunch and taste of savory to their favorite peanut butter and chocolate treat. The newest rendition of the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup sees the treat filled with potato chips. Reese’s has been known to introduce an array of Big Cups. Last year, the Reese’s Big Cup with Pretzels made its way to shelves and was a huge hit. Now, launching in a similar vein, Reese’s has launched its Peanut Butter Cups with Potato Chips. Hershey’s writes in their product description, “We’re on a mission to show the world that everything tastes better with chocolate and peanut butter.” It continues to describe the latest concoction,

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO