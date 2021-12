MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures across Middle Georgia will top off in the lower 70s later on this afternoon. The first morning of December began with a healthy dose of high level clouds and chilly temperatures. We will see a handful of these clouds hang around throughout the day today, however there will be plenty of sunshine mixed in. With wind blowing out of the southwest this afternoon at 5-10 mph along with the sunny skies, temperatures will continue to warm, this time topping off in the lower 70s. The cloud cover will clear during the later hours of daylight with the majority expected to be gone by sunset. Despite the lack of insulation due to cloud cover overnight, however, our low temperatures will continue to climb, this time only falling into the lower 40s. One or two locations may see lows drop slightly below 40 degrees. Overnight the wind will also shift more to the west with speeds around 5 mph.

MACON, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO