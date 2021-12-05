Today’s Mavericks Trade rumors take a look at some new trade targets that Mark Cuban and the Mavs could look at to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Alec Burks was dealt from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons this offseason, and could be on the move again as someone who could prove valuable as a bench scorer. Richaun Holmes has been the subject of Mavs trade rumors before, but the Mavs might revisit the center after he has fallen out of the Kings’ rotation. Matisse Thybulle is not playing for Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers, as one of the league’s elite defenders looks to find a new home.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO