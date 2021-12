With only 750 miles on the clock, this is a one of only 100 made. Pagani is an Italian automotive manufacturer dedicated to building some of the fastest hypercars to hit the European racing circuit. These low-slung high-performance sports cars have made an excellent name for themselves and the brand for being the best cars on the track for many multi-millionaires with a passion for speed. With some very unique styling, these vehicles are also very instantly recognizable and iconic in the automotive community and the world of vehicle sales. If you see one of these cars driving around, you don't have to wonder what it is because of how noticeable the Pagani design language is.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO