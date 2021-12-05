ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here’s every Set 6 TFT 11.24 ‘big’ champion and trait change revealed via Patch Rundown

By Danny Forster
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the winter holidays, game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed a total of 17 champions and four traits that are slated to receive “big” changes in Teamfight Tactics‘ upcoming patch during today’s 11.24 Patch Rundown. Following four weeks on TFT...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

The best TFT comps for Patch 11.23 in Set 6

The first patch of TFT Set 6 is now live, giving new comps the opportunity to shine. Even though the standard, high-cost comps (Jinx, Jayce, Lux) are still ruling the top of the tier list, Scrap, Innovators, and Challengers have begun to peek their way into the meta. In particular, comps around Vex and Vi are starting to get more attention. Of course, that Vex comp is really a Viegar comp, as slow-rolling Yordles to get Viegar can be almost an instant win (though getting there isn’t always easy).
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Summit1g reveals his GTA RP return will bring big changes

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar revealed that he’ll be ending his GTA RP hiatus before long, but he’ll be making some changes to his character when he does. While many of Twitch’s biggest names first dove into GTA RP at the start of 2021, Summit1g has been a longstanding member of the roleplay community.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tft#Trait#Teamfight Tactics#Tft Patch 11 23#Nerfs#Trundle#Syndicate
DBLTAP

TFT Chemtech Comp: Beginner's Guide to Playing it

In Teamfight Tactics, Chemtech compositions is popular and fun pick to play with. This is a beginner's guide to playing a Chemtech comp in TFT. There's multiple ways one can build a Chemtech comp. For example, full Chemtech, Chemtech & Assassin or Chemtech & Bruiser. Working with the other synergies of the Chemtech champions, you can put Cho'Gath for Mutant and Bruiser, Katarina for Assassin or Yuumi for scholar.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Arcane’s Silco will join TFT champions in Set 6.5

Riot Games revealed today that Silco from the Netflix hit series Arcane will become the first non-League of Legends champion to join the Teamfight Tactics roster for Set 6.5. Scheduled to take place in February, the ruthless leader from Zaun will become the first TFT champion that wasn’t originally from League. The design team for Silco started from scratch, ensuring he was “the object of love and hatred that we all know,” according to League of Legends Korea via machine translation.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
altchar.com

League of Legends patch 11.24 will return Caitlyn's auto attack resets

Caitlyn ASU resulted in a fantastic improvement of her visuals and effects, with many of the skins suddenly becoming more desirable. The animations are also crisper, so it might be weird to see that not everyone is happy about the update. The reason for this is that the champion could...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does TFT Set 6.5 release?

The Mid-Set for Teamfight Tactics Set Six will drop sometime in February, containing new champions and traits in conjunction with existing ones. No official date for TFT Set 6.5 has been released yet, but it’s been confirmed that the launch will take place in February 2022. A Mid-Set release typically adds new champions and traits while removing ones that are either beyond balancing or don’t synergize with the Mid-Set thematically.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Champions Reveals Details on Sinister Motives, Next Box Set Expansion

Fantasy Flight Games has revealed additional details about the Sinister Motives expansion coming to Marvel Champions: The Card Game. Fantasy Flight provided fans with some new details about the upcoming boxed set, which will contain two new heroes (Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales/Spider-Man) and a full campaign of villains to face over the course of multiple scenarios. This will be the fourth campaign boxed set released for Marvel Champions, following the release of The Rise of Red Skull, Galaxy's Most Wanted, and Mad Titan's Shadow. As the name suggests, the campaign will include numerous Spider-Man villains, including Venom, Sandman, Mysterio, and the full Sinister Six (consisting of the Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Hobgoblin, and Scorpion) as a recurring side threat. Some of the nuances of individual scenarios include using a Bell Tower to deal extra damage to Venom, or trying to avoid civilian damage while facing Sandman.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Stardew Valley's New Patch Add Changes Anticipated by Modders

Patch 1.5.5 to Stardew Valley has been released. It does not introduce new content, but implements changes that will pay off for years. Anew update for the agricultural RPG Stardew Valley has been released. It is available exclusively on PC. According to the game's creator, Eric Barone, this is a modest patch, but it should actually have a big impact on the future of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 6 Patch 11.24 preview reveals nerfs to Katarina, buffs to underperformers

Riot Games revealed a large number of Teamfight Tactics balance changes that are slated to drop within the upcoming Patch 11.24. Scheduled to take place on Dec. 8, TFT Patch 11.24 for Set Six will be the final update prior to the winter holidays. The large update seeks to nerf overperforming champions like Katarina and traits such as Innovator while buffing Hextech Augment effects that are linked to traits. A total of 14 nerfs, 12 buffs, five adjustments, and two reworks were revealed today during the Patch 11.24 preview on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Battlefield 2042's largest patch is here with many welcome fixes

DICE has rolled out a new update for Battlefield 2042 on all platforms, one week after a smaller patch went out to address weapon bloom and Hovercraft balance. Unlike that one, however, today's patch is significantly bigger. This is true for its download size - ranging from 5.5GB to 7GB...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Every MTG Arena Alchemy spoiler revealed during today’s stream

Ten of the 63 new MTG Arena digital-only cards were revealed. Wizards of the Coast revealed a total of 10 new MTG Arena digital-only cards today that will drop with the launch of Alchemy, a new format being added to Magic: The Gathering Arena. Alchemy is a digital-only Standard format...
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

LoR Rumble powers up Yordles in Magic Misadventure expansion

Riot Games revealed Rumble as the new Bandle City/Noxus Legends of Runeterra champion today, showcasing a potential powerhouse of Yordle synergies. Leading up the LoR reveal of Rumble today was a large number of Mecha-Yordle cards created via the keyword Manifest and Magic Misadventure cards with the Yordle card type. Scheduled to release on Dec. 8, the Magic Misadventure expansion will buff Yordles to new heights with the reveal of Rumble and Yordle-Explorer.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 6 Hextech trait Augments slated for huge buff in Patch 11.24

Riot Games game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed an enormous number of Teamfight Tactics Hextech trait Augment buffs for the early game in today’s 11.24 Patch Rundown. The goal behind buffing Hextech Augments that synergize with traits during the early game was...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy