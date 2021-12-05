Here’s every Set 6 TFT 11.24 ‘big’ champion and trait change revealed via Patch Rundown

Fantasy Flight Games has revealed additional details about the Sinister Motives expansion coming to Marvel Champions: The Card Game. Fantasy Flight provided fans with some new details about the upcoming boxed set, which will contain two new heroes (Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales/Spider-Man) and a full campaign of villains to face over the course of multiple scenarios. This will be the fourth campaign boxed set released for Marvel Champions, following the release of The Rise of Red Skull, Galaxy's Most Wanted, and Mad Titan's Shadow. As the name suggests, the campaign will include numerous Spider-Man villains, including Venom, Sandman, Mysterio, and the full Sinister Six (consisting of the Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Hobgoblin, and Scorpion) as a recurring side threat. Some of the nuances of individual scenarios include using a Bell Tower to deal extra damage to Venom, or trying to avoid civilian damage while facing Sandman.

