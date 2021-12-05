ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, CT

Police: Tips led to arrests in thefts seen in viral video

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DERBY, Conn. (AP) — Viral videos of thieves loading up a car with items from a grocery store have helped police arrest three suspects.

In one widely seen video from last month, four people were seen loading more than $1,600 worth of items, mostly laundry detergent, into two vehicles outside a store in Oxford. One of the men had shoved a manager to the ground who asked if the items had been paid for, police said at the time.

State police announced the arrests of three people last week and said tips from the public helped the investigation. The group was caught on video multiple times, police said.

Information contained in arrest warrants revealed that police received a tip from someone who recognized one of the women seen in a video as someone who lived in his housing complex in New Haven, the Connecticut Post reported. Two more callers also identified the woman, police said. Police also seized a minivan at the complex that was believed to be involved in the Oxford theft and others.

A different caller identified two men in the group, according to police. The three were charged with larceny and conspiracy in the Oxford theft and were scheduled to make court appearances this week. Police believe the group may also be responsible for thefts at stores in Wallingford, Clinton, Old Lyme, Ansonia, Southington and Danbury.

Last month the National Retail Federation said a recent survey of retailers found stores were seeing an uptick in thefts, with the perpetrators being more aggressive. Experts said factors include stores using a less confrontational approach to shoplifters over the years and the ease of reselling stolen goods online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Danbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
Oxford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Southington, CT
City
Oxford, CT
The Associated Press

Police arrest student after threat in Cold Spring

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Cold Spring said Friday they have arrested a young person following a social media threat of a potential shooting at a middle school. Extra police were stationed at the ROCORI middle school Thursday and Friday after school officials notified parents that a student had posted a warning on Snapchat for others to stay away from the school on Friday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Fine levied in fight over mask after Knudsen intervened

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man accused of threatening a restaurant manager with a handgun when he was asked to wear a face covering during the height of the pandemic was fined $100 on a misdemeanor charge, after state Attorney General Austin Knudsen intervened in the case to block more serious charges sought by local prosecutors.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Ap#The Connecticut Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy