Lewis Hamilton is chasing down Max Verstappen at the top of the Formula 1 standings, just eight points behind after winning the Qatar Grand Prix - his second straight victory following a huge performance in Brazil.Just over a week remains until the next race, with the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix being the penultimate one of the season - then it’s off to Yas Marina in the United Arab Emirates. The long straights will unquestionably favour the Mercedes cars over those of Red Bull, especially with Toto Wolff revealing Hamilton will get his newest “spicy” engine back in the car...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO