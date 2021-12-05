Even Princesses Need Linens

About six years ago I took my first leap down the rabbit hole that is Instagram with the purchase of a mid-century lamp from Plain Goods, a shop in New Preston, CT. As round and lovely as a giant ostrich egg, the lamp gave me pause; it seemed chancy to buy something of high quality based only on an image. That was then. Today, nearly all the house and garden stuff I buy or admire is on the IG accounts of makers, growers, and designers, people like Katherine Lewis, a willow basketmaker in Washington, and Jordan Goodwin, a blacksmith in Tennessee, who made a set of door pulls for me based on a photo I sent him. Recently I discovered the raw-looking ceramics of Mathilde Martin, who I found through the IG of Louis-Geraud Castor, a remarkable Paris florist and a favorite of fashion designers, who also led me to the loopy, scarce vases made by the model Raquel Zimmermann.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO