Even Princesses Need Linens

By Olivia Truffaut-Wong
thecut.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations, Princess Mako of Japan, you have now joined in on the time-honored tradition shared by college students and Dreamers alike: arriving in New York City and immediately making a stop at Bed, Bath & Beyond. One week after making the move to the U.S., Mako Komuro, as she is now...

www.thecut.com

