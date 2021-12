Do you feel that? That’s the feeling of the Miami Dolphins ascending. Their rise has been an impressive one, though I’m sure there will be a group of folks who are going to point out that they really haven’t beaten anybody besides the #1 team in the AFC. You can go ahead and say that if that’s what really makes you feel better. I’ll be over here with the rest of the regulars being in a good mood that the Dolphins are playing excellent football.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO