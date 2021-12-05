ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bray Wyatt Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by PS5 Scammer

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Twitter account of former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, appears to have been hacked by a scammer who is now using the account claiming to sell PS5 consoles. The latest tweet currently reads,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Roman Reigns' New Challenger

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to decide who would be the No. Contender for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, though an ordinary one on one or triple threat match was going to do. Instead, WWE announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for the No. 1 Contender spot, and it included a host of names, including Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Drew Gulak, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Boogs, Cesaro, Ridge Holland, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, though surprisingly it did not include Drew Mcintyre. Out first was Zayn, followed by the Viking Raiders.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bray Wyatt
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Hints At Leaving The Company For WWE

The wrestling world has changed drastically ever since All Elite Wrestling was announced back in 2019, and fans have seen quite a few former WWE stars sign with the company since then. CM Punk joined AEW a few months ago, and he’s currently feuding with MJF. During a recent promo...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On ROH Star Appearing at AEW Dark Taping

A member of the ROH roster appeared at the AEW Dark taping on Friday. As you can see below, ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods faced Sean Spears at the tapings in Atlanta. Woods has held the Pure Championship since Death Before Dishonor and will defend it against Brian Johnson at ROH Final Battle next weekend, the final show before the company goes on hiatus.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt has been advertised to appear at...

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021, news that obviously left the entire WWE Universe and not just completely shocked, with such a brilliant mind that she was ousted from the biggest company in the business. It appears his first post-WWE appearance has been revealed. The official Wrestlecon...
WWE
AdWeek

Twitter for Professionals: How to Switch to a Personal Account

Twitter allows users to switch between business, creator and personal accounts at any time. If you have a Twitter for Professionals account that you want to switch into a personal account, our guide will show you how this is done. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammer#Combat#Dms#Callosum Studios
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on WWE Booking Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for Day 1 Over Royal Rumble

– On last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship was made official for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event scheduled for Jan. 1. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the reasoning behind booking a Lesnar vs. Reigns rematch for the upcoming Day 1 show over a bigger event, such as Royal Rumble 2022, which is also scheduled for January.
WWE
culturedvultures.com

Bray Wyatt Debut Teased On AEW Dynamite

During AEW’s third Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, the house lights mysteriously flickered between colours and dimmed to mark the start of the match. Even though the announcers chose not to acknowledge this strange, technical mishap, it certainly didn’t seem like something that was a fault of the lighting team. Us wrestling fans have seen enough of these nefarious lighting glitches to assume that it could be the doings of a spooky character, one that we’ve been waiting to see for a very long time.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Star Chris Jericho Reportedly Hospitalized Overseas

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho reportedly canceled his latest tour date with his band Fozzy after being hospitalized for a medical issue, according to a social media post from the venue Sin City in Swansea, Wales. Jericho is currently taking a break from AEW appearances to tour with the band Fozzy in Europe, though the show set to take place on December 10th has since been canceled on short notice.
WWE
theridgewoodblog.net

Increase in Reports of Hacked Instagram Accounts

Ridgewood NJ, the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell (NJCCIC) recently received several reports from NJ citizens of incidents in which Instagram accounts were hacked and the legitimate accountholder is unable to regain access to their account. In these cases, the users did not have multi-factor authentication (also known as two-factor authentication) enabled on the account prior to the compromise.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Jerry Lawler Signs New Deal With WWE

PWInsider reports that Jerry Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE. His current deal with the company would have expired at the end of the year, but he will sticking around for the foreseeable future. It’s unknown how long The King’s new deal with WWE is.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo Have Reportedly Split Up

– According to a report by Cassidy Haynes with BodySlam.net, pro wrestling power couple Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo have broken up and ended their engagement. There had been ongoing speculation on the two’s relationship when it was noticed that Andrade had stopped following Charlotte on social media last month.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy