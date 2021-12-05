ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sportscene analysis: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers blueprint

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportscene pundit and former Rangers winger Neil...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Van Bronckhorst off to flying start at Rangers in Europa League

London (AFP) – Giovanni Van Bronckhorst got off to a perfect start as Rangers manager as a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague secured their place in the last 32 of the Europa League, while Leicester edged towards the knockout stages with a 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw. But Celtic’s chances...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rangers beat Sparta Prague to reach Europa League knock-outs in Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s first match

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst led Rangers into the Europa League knockout stages in his first game in charge.An Alfredo Morelos double earned Rangers a 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague in front of 48,370 fans at Ibrox.The victory ensured Rangers went out of sight of Brondby ahead of their final game against Group A winners Lyon and their 2-1 aggregate score over Sparta means the Czech side cannot overturn a three-point deficit.Morelos finished off a penetrating move in the 15th minute and headed home a gift four minutes into the second half.Rangers missed chances to put the game out of sight and...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Mccann
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
World Soccer Talk

Rangers win in Van Bronckhorst’s first league game in charge

Glasgow (AFP) – Rangers held off Livingston as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first league match in charge of the Scottish champions ended in a 3-1 away win on Sunday. Victory kept Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers four points clear of Celtic, with their Glasgow arch rivals defeating Aberdeen 2-1 later in the day.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Kent, Rangers, Van Bronckhorst, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs

Aston Villa are favourites to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent in the January transfer window. (Sun) Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes it will take time for his side to tighten up defensively. (Record) Van Bronckhorst urged his Rangers players "to be more secure in our passing" at half-time of...
WORLD
SkySports

Hibernian 0-1 Rangers: Late Kemar Roofe penalty sees Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintain perfect start

Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintained his perfect start as Rangers manager after a late Kemar Roofe penalty secured a 1-0 victory away to Hibernian. It looked like the Scottish Premiership leaders were going to be frustrated at Easter Road, but the substitute's spot-kick, after Ryan Kent was deemed to have been fouled by Ryan Porteous, made it three wins on the spin for Van Bronckhorst and took Rangers seven points clear of Celtic at the summit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Blueprint
World Soccer Talk

Rangers maintain perfect record under Van Bronckhorst

Glasgow (AFP) – Giovanni van Bronckhorst enjoyed a comfortable home league debut as Rangers manager with a routine 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Joe Aribo’s deflected strike opened the floodgates and only sterling work by Dens...
SOCCER
The Independent

David Moyes frustrated after West Ham goal ruled out by VAR check in Brighton draw

David Moyes was left frustrated by a VAR call after West Ham were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by bogey team BrightonThe Hammers led through a Tomas Soucek header but had a second goal disallowed for offside against Michail Antonio following a goalmouth scramble.After a lengthy review VAR Jarred Gillett decided the ball had brushed Antonio’s ankle on the goal-line after Craig Dawson bundled it goalwards via the legs of Brighton defender Shane Duffy.Hammers boss Moyes said: “I didn’t think we played well but we made enough chances to probably nick the game, but a draw was a fair...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers sent out a message with display in Lyon draw – Giovanni Van Bronckhorst

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was pleased with the message Rangers sent out in their deserved 1-1 Europa League draw against Lyon in France The Ibrox men had already qualified for the knockout stage play-offs ahead of the final Group A game against the section winners, but they prevented the home side making it six wins out of six.Scott Wright’s deflected goal before the break was cancelled out by a Calvin Bassey own goal early in the second half as Van Bronckhorst made it five matches unbeaten as Light Blues boss.Rangers can look forward to the play-off draw on December 13, where...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rangers face anxious wait to discover extent of latest Ryan Jack injury

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting to discover more about the nature and severity of Ryan Jack’s latest injury.The midfielder made three substitute appearances recently after coming back from a calf problem which required surgery and which had kept him out since February.Van Bronckhorst had hoped to give the 29-year-old more game time in the Europa League dead rubber at Lyon but the Scotland international pulled up in the final training session and will miss out on the trip to Tynecastle to play Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.The Dutchman said: “I don’t know if it is the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Zenit vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea travel to Russia to take on Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League tonight.Thomas Tuchel will be eager to tap into the performance last time out in Europe, where the Blues thrashed Juventus at Stamford Bridge. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Zenit in the Champions LeagueThat result ensures they control their own destiny in relation to top spot and a home second leg for the next round in the last 16. And after a damaging 3-2 loss to West Ham, Chelsea will be eager to bounce back and regain confidence heading into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick insists ‘massive talent’ Mason Greenwood is different to Erling Haaland

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was delighted by the display of “massive talent” Mason Greenwood and now wants to help him develop physically and mentally.Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Young Boys was a dead rubber as the Red Devils were already assured of their place in the last-16 draw as Group F winners.It gave Rangnick the opportunity to make 11 changes for his second match as interim boss, with United’s homegrown forward shining brightest and scoring an outstanding acrobatic volleyed opener in a forgettable 1-1 draw.“I think today he also showed not only the quality because of that beautiful...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy