[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Sunday's episode of Yellowstone. Read at your own risk!]. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has found himself a new lady friend, and you can totally guess who's not happy about it. After flirting over their almost complete difference of opinion in the last episode of Yellowstone, John invited environmental activist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) to stay the night and to wear his shirt. According to what he told his daughter, they didn't sleep together, but they might as well have and I kinda think they should, because the morning after was simply hysterical and I personally think this show could benefit from a lot more breakfasts with vegans.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO