The NFL’s salary limit is expected to return to normal in 2022, and expenditure should follow behind, with another increase in the cap expected in 2023. According to sources, the ceiling for next season will be set at the $208.2 million maximum agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association in May. The exact figure has yet to be released, but it is likely to be unveiled next week at the NFL’s annual labor conference.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO