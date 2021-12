Scholarships of Up to $22,500 Available to Strengthen Financial Supports for Students Pursuing STEM and Healthcare Careers. SEATTLE (November 18) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, DEEL, and partners from education, philanthropy and STEM industries announced a new partnership with the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) to strengthen pathways to college and career advancement for Seattle Promise scholars pursuing jobs in the trades, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and health care. Seattle is the first city in Washington State to become a municipal partner for this competitive scholarship, ensuring Seattle Promise scholars have access to continued financial aid and support as they successfully complete the Seattle Promise program and transition to furthering their education at another institution.

