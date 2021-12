Well, this feel's awfully familiar! The Kings are taking on the Clippers for a Saturday evening affair just a few days after blowing out the Clips for three quarters and then nearly giving the game away in the fourth! This time the Kings will have the distinct disadvantage of playing at the Golden 1 Center, where they've absolutely sucked the life from the eyes and voices of Kings fans everywhere nearly all season long. No seriously, at this point, the Kings are better off playing on the road than here in Sac and that's exactly 0% on the fans of this franchise. For anyone who bought tickets to the game, Paul George might not play again tonight! YAY!

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO