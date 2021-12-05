Tennessee to face Purdue in Music City Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee won’t have to go far for its bowl game. The Vols are heading to Nashville and the Music City Bowl to face Purdue.

The game will take place on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. inside of Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans.

This will be the third time the Vols play in the Music City Bowl. Tennessee lost to North Carolina in 2010. UT returned to Nashville in 2016 to face Nebraska, a game they won 38-24.

The Vols are now tied with Minnesota with the second-most appearances in the Music City Bowl.

UT has only played Purdue one other time in its history. That was in the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1979. The Boilermakers came out on top 27-22.

