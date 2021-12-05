ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Darrell Henderson Jr. IN For Sunday Vs. Jaguars

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is officially active for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a quad injury, per the team’s Twitter. Heading into Sunday, numerous reports were...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars vs. Falcons: Keys to victory

The defense returns to its previous stout ways in stopping the run, against a team that has been extremely weak running the ball this season anyway. If the Jags can make quarterback Matt Ryan one-dimensional, expect a big day from the pass rush. On offense, the Jaguars line should be able to protect Trevor Lawrence, since Atlanta is about as anemic in applying pressure as the Jags were last season.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jaguars: a look at the series history

Following back to back blowout defeats where the offense scored a combined three points in two games, the Falcons will hope to reset a little bit and to get back on track against a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars team. The Jaguars have won just two games this season, and that’s actually...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darrell Henderson#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Sony#The Arizona Cardinals#The Fanduel Sportsbook
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jaguars: Hat tips & head-scratchers

The Atlanta Falcons made it interesting in Jacksonville, but alas, they returned home with a win. They now turn their focus to divisional rivals the Bucs, but not before we work through the good and the bad from Sunday’s tilt. Hat tips. Cordarrelle carries the load. Running back/wide receiver/kick returner/antique...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jaguars: Who was the MVP of the game?

The Falcons ended their two game losing steak with an important road win against a hapless Jacksonville Jaguars team. Even still, the team had a good day overall and some are particularly deserving of recognition, though maybe one more than the others. Here are our candidates for the MVP of the game.
NFL
WOKV

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville, FL — FINAL SCORE: The Jaguars have fallen to the Falcons 21-14. They stand at 2-9 for the season. UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: Score is now 21-14 with the Falcons maintaining the lead. Halftime score: Falcons 14 - Jaguars 3. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
therams.com

Injury Report 12/3: Ben Skowronek good to go; Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein and David Long Jr. questionable for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX). McVay said prior to Friday's practice he would be "surprised" if Beckham didn't play Sunday, but that they...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams' Week 13 Inactives vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams get set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to snap a three-game losing streak in which they went winless throughout the month of November. With the Jaguars coming to town, the Rams have an opportunity to find themselves and 'get right' as Jacksonville hasn't had much success over the first 12 weeks of the season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams vs. Jaguars Halftime Report

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars halftime report for Week 13. The Rams got things going quickly when Brandon Powell took the opening kickoff 65 yards. The Rams have struggled to force turnovers in recent weeks but Aaron Donald got the best of James Robinson on the Jaguars' first offensive drive, popping the ball out for a fumble.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Darrell Henderson or Sony Michel: Which Rams RB should you start in Week 13?

The Los Angeles Rams started their year with a brutal loss at the running back position as second-year RB Cam Akers went down for the season. Fortunately for them, they had Darrell Henderson next up on the depth chart, and he’s filled in admirably this season. However, Henderson is dealing with a thigh injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. What should fantasy football managers expect out of him and Sony Michel?
NFL
News4Jax.com

Four factors: What the Jaguars have to do to beat the Rams on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are 2-9 and on the verge of another double-figure season in losses under owner Shad Khan. The offense hasn’t found consistency and has regressed since the bye week. There’s a trip to the West Coast on Sunday to face the Rams (7-4) on tap. The...
NFL
click orlando

Jaguars vs. Titans: How to watch, stream, listen

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the road this weekend as the team plays against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday. How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM. How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket. Which team is favored to win...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things to Watch in Titans vs Jaguars on Sunday at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest:. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been under scrutiny in recent weeks, and he understands why. In the team's last two games – both losses – Tannehill has thrown five interceptions and just two touchdown passes. His passer rating the past two weeks: 58.4 (vs Houston) and 60.2 (vs New England). Tannehill, who has 14 touchdowns vs 13 interceptions on the season, has vowed to settle down and play better, and Sunday provides a chance for him to get back on track. The Jaguars have given up a lot of yards, and points, and they've intercepted just five passes in 12 games.
NFL
Music City Miracles

What are the odds? Titans vs. Jaguars

For the Titans, that might have been the most needed bye week of all time. Several key injuries have handicapped Tennessee this year, despite the Titans still holding an 8-4 record. The impact of those injuries was on display against the Texans and Patriots. The plan seemed clear for Mike...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy