Darrell Henderson Jr. IN For Sunday Vs. Jaguars

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest:. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been under scrutiny in recent weeks, and he understands why. In the team's last two games – both losses – Tannehill has thrown five interceptions and just two touchdown passes. His passer rating the past two weeks: 58.4 (vs Houston) and 60.2 (vs New England). Tannehill, who has 14 touchdowns vs 13 interceptions on the season, has vowed to settle down and play better, and Sunday provides a chance for him to get back on track. The Jaguars have given up a lot of yards, and points, and they've intercepted just five passes in 12 games.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO