Virginia football has its man. Tony Elliott was named the Cavaliers head coach on Friday, and the first thing he will need to do is hit the trail and make some phone calls. Early Signing Day is days away at this point, and UVA's pledges need some answers and, honestly, they need to know they are wanted and needed by this new staff. Every Cavaliers commitment is eligible to take another official visit to Virginia if they so choose, due to the coaching search.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO