Topeka, KS

Bipartisan tributes pour in honoring Bob Dole

 5 days ago
TOPEKA—U.S. leaders and many others are mourning the loss of former Senate...

🎥WWII Memorial ceremony honoring Bob Dole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is being honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history."
WASHINGTON, DC
🎥Bob Dole remembered as 'giant of our time and of all time'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of civility.
U.S. POLITICS
🎥 Members of the Kan. delegation honor Dole at WWII Memorial

On Wednesday morning, a group of current and former Kansas lawmakers honored Bob Dole at the WWII memorial. The service ended just before 8a.m. Click below to watch a replay of their comments. The current Kansas congressional delegation participated as well as Former Senator Pat Roberts, and Former Congressman Kevin...
KANSAS STATE
American Legion Riders plan flag line at airport to honor Dole

Area American Legion Riders are planning a flag line in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole later this afternoon. Dole's casket and family are scheduled to fly into the Salina Regional Airport late this afternoon, where they will be received by a Kansas delegation led by Governor Laura Kelly. The Dole motorcade then will leave the airport and travel to Russell, where a memorial service is scheduled for Saturday.
SALINA, KS
Governor reappoints Marion's Hannaford to abstracters board

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced an appointment to the following boards and commissions:. *Appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. The purpose of the board is to license abstracters to protect public in land transactions. Jill Reynard, Riley (reappointment) Roger Hannaford, Marion (reappointment) Public Employee Relations Board. The...
TOPEKA, KS
Kan. congresswoman joins Pres. Biden on Air Force One trip

WASHINGTON —Two Kansas City area Democrat representatives will join President Biden on Air Force One for Wednesday's trip to Kansas City. Kansas 3rd District congresswoman Sharice Davids and Missouri 5th District congressman Emanuel Cleaver posed on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air First One. Davids also...
KANSAS STATE
Today in History - Dec. 10

Today is Friday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2021. There are 21 days left in the year. On Dec. 10, 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East. On this date:. In 1817,...
PFIZER
Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
