Bipartisan tributes pour in honoring Bob Dole

Area American Legion Riders are planning a flag line in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole later this afternoon. Dole's casket and family are scheduled to fly into the Salina Regional Airport late this afternoon, where they will be received by a Kansas delegation led by Governor Laura Kelly. The Dole motorcade then will leave the airport and travel to Russell, where a memorial service is scheduled for Saturday.

SALINA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO