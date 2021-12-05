ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dobbs and the Fate of the Conservative Legal Movement

By J. Joel Alicea
City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conservative legal movement finds itself at its most precarious point since its inception in the early 1970s. That might sound implausible. The last four years saw the appointment of three Supreme Court justices, dozens of appellate judges, and nearly 200 district court judges—almost all coming from within the ranks of...

www.city-journal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nursing Clio

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

On December 1, 2021, the Supreme Court heard Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that threatens to unravel Roe v. Wade and legal abortion. I was teaching during the hearing, so – struggling to understand what was happening – I read the transcript the next day. And then I read it again because I still couldn’t make sense of Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart’s argument defending the law that would outlaw abortion after the fifteenth week of pregnancy.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
msmagazine.com

Conservative Justices Show Contempt for Women’s Rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Hearings

This week, all eyes were on the Supreme Court as it heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (JWHO)—a case that could fundamentally change the state of abortion access across the U.S. As Julie Rikelman, the attorney representing JWHO, laid out in her opening statement, the Mississippi law at issue in this case which bans abortion two months before viability is “flatly unconstitutional under decades of precedent” and is “a fundamental deprivation of [women’s] liberty” that, if upheld, “will propel women backwards.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Can Roe and Dobbs co-exist?

Happy December, Women Rulers. We’ve never been as focused on a Supreme Court case as we were this week. Did you tune in to arguments? What do you think? Email me at skapos@politico.com. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for keeping such a close eye on gender and politics news this week, and sending along the best of it for the newsletter. On to the news this week ...
POLITICS
Slate

During Arguments Over Roe’s Fate, Justice Breyer Played Right Into the Conservatives’ Hands

At the Supreme Court, oral arguments serve a specific and somewhat unusual role. The justices aren’t really talking to the attorneys before them; rather, they’re talking to each other through the lawyer at the lectern. It’s often the first time that the justices have engaged with each other about the case at hand. In the blockbuster abortion dispute Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization—which the Supreme Court heard on Wednesday—this dynamic is especially obvious. The three liberal justices had one goal: persuade their conservative colleagues to uphold Roe v. Wade by hammering home the importance of standing by precedent. Ideally, the senior-most liberal justice would take the lead, guiding his bloc toward a line of questions that, at a minimum, induced doubt, discomfort, and hesitance among his conservative colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Opinion | How SCOTUS Will Rule on Dobbs, in 3 Scenarios

Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who clerked on the Fifth Circuit. She was Justice Department spokeswoman during the Trump administration and is the host of the legal podcast Advisory Opinions for the Dispatch. In the run up to the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton predicted that if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Antonin Scalia
Person
Robert Bork
Reason.com

Where was Justice Kagan in Dobbs?

Usually, Justice Kagan is one of the Court's most effective questioners. Indeed, she can easily measure the climate of the Court. Her questions are often designed to recruit the Court's moderates to her position. Yet, during Dobbs, Justice Kagan was missing in action. Her first question didn't appear till page...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

Conservative legal activists watch SCOTUS abortion cases with worry over what happens if they lose

Amid the wave of excitement among conservative organizers over the prospect of reversing access to abortion for the first time in nearly 50 years — since Roe v. Wade affirmed a constitutional right to the procedure in 1973 — there are growing fears about how the conservative legal movement will fare if its own appointees on the bench stop short of dismantling the landmark abortion ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

"Undue Burden" in Dobbs: A Revolution Disguised as a Tweak?

--- Will the Supreme Court uphold Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks without fully reversing Roe and Casey and restoring rational-basis review to abortion laws? Scholars like John McGinnis, Melissa Murray, and Mark Tushnet have wondered (without endorsement) if the Court might claim to do that by applying Casey's rule against "undue burdens" on abortion. This is thought to appeal to the Court as a modest and restrained resolution of Dobbs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Movement#Conservative Coalition#Constitutional Amendment#Yale Law School#Conservatives#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
Washington Post

Did the conservative legal movement succeed? That all depends on whether the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade.

Edwin Meese III served as U.S. attorney general from 1985 to 1988. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear a case that asks the justices to return the issue of abortion where it belongs, to the people. But it is not simply the future of abortion that is at stake in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. The court’s answer will also determine whether the dominant conservative legal project of the past 40 years, to restore neutral principles to constitutional interpretation, has been a success.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Wild Hunt

Editorial: Dobbs v. Jackson is a threat to reproductive health

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Cape May County Herald

Dobbs and the Supreme Court

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) will begin hearings on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a monumental court case in the abortion arena, and one that has the potential to right a wrong, namely Roe v. Wade. The nefarious 1973 Roe decision by the court has led...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Montanan

Split Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in tact, but says providers may sue

In the second-most anticipated abortion case of the year, eight justices on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers can challenge a Texas law that has effectively banned most abortions in the state since it was allowed to take effect in September. But the court also ruled that the federal Justice Department could […] The post Split Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in tact, but says providers may sue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Horizontal Federalism and Abortion after Dobbs

Should the Supreme Court narrow or eliminate the federal constitutional right to abortion in Dobbs, this will not eliminate the legal and constitutional questions concerning the regulation of abortion, but the terrain will shift. Overruling Roe and Casey in the entirety would remove the constitutional obstacle to state regulation or prohibition of abortion within a state's borders. But questions about the extent to which states may regulate travel across state lines would remain.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy