Soccer

Is this one of the most suspicious goals ever scored

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombian legend Juan Cuadrado has called into question two suspicious late goals which secured promotion for Union Magdalena in what is being called "an embarrassment for Colombian football". The Colombian soccer players' association are crying foul and calling for an investigation after late goals scored in the 95th and...

AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
Juan Cuadrado
Olivieri Scores Game-Winning Goal in International Debut

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M standout midfielder Barbara Olivieri scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in her first career international appearance with the Venezuela National Team on Wednesday. Olivieri starred in Venezuela’s 2-1 victory over India at the prestigious International Women’s Football Tournament. Olivieri earned the starting...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Know the Score: How the USMNT creates goals

Gregg Berhalter was hired just a little over 3 years ago. In that time, he’s put up fairly impressive numbers and won two major trophies for the US Men’s National time. Just over halfway through qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, it’s a good time to review his performance as a head coach.
MLS
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte admits Harry Kane is 'UNDROPPABLE' despite him scoring just one league goal in 12 matches and Tottenham's gruelling fixture list

Antonio Conte admits Harry Kane is 'undroppable' despite his lack of goals and Tottenham's gruelling fixture list. Kane, 28, winner of the Premier League's Golden Boot in three of the last six seasons, has found the net only once in 12 top-flight games but Conte is happy with him and feels there is no alternative.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Soccer Players#South America#Juventus#Colombian#Dimayor#Fortaleza
The Independent

Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday evening.The Spanish side are currently second in Group E but are just two points ahead of third place Benfica. A win for Barca would secure a spot in the next round and even if they lose, a Benfica loss would see them through.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Bayern host Barcelona in the Champions LeagueIt will be a great achievement considering how their European tournament began.They lost 3-0 to Bayern in the reverse fixture and 3-0 to Benfica. However, a win this...
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

Schick scores 4 for Leverkusen as goals flow in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — The onset of winter brought a flurry of goals to the Bundesliga on Saturday, when Patrick Schick scored four to help Bayer Leverkusen consolidate third place with a 7-1 rout of helpless Greuther Fürth. Schick needed only 27 minutes for his four-goal haul, the league’s fastest since...
SOCCER
12up

Arsenal scores questionable goal vs. Manchester United

This goal is going to be talked about for a while. Should it have stood for Arsenal? Going up against Manchester United, Emile Smith Rowe delivered a volley to the back of the net. However, David De Gea was on the ground injured well before the shot went off. Still,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 800th career goal

He'll truly go down as arguably the best player to ever hit a soccer pitch. What Cristiano Ronaldo has been able to accomplish in his career is unreal. And at 36, he's now slowing down. In the contest against Arsenal on Thursday, the Manchester United superstar put his team ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Will Young joins Northamptonshire for 2022 season

New Zealand's Will Young will join Northamptonshire for the 2022 county season. Young, the 29-year-old top-order batter, will be available for most of the LV= Insurance County Championship and Royal London Cup, subject to international commitments. "I see it as a fantastic opportunity for me to continue to learn about...
WORLD
SB Nation

Champions League 2021-22 Match Coverage: AC Milan vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to the San Siro to round out their Champions League group stage with first place already secured in the group and little to play for but the pride of a perfect record. They take on an AC Milan that lead Serie A but have struggled in Europe this season, but who could still finish second with a victory on Tuesday evening depending on the result of the FC Porto vs. Atletico Madrid match. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of tonight’s game.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Man City to face new coach at RB Leipzig

Manchester City will be facing a new coach at RB Leipzig this week. The Champions League group clash comes after today's sacking of Jesse Marsch by RBL. Stepping up to take charge as caretaker coach will be assistant Achim Beierlorzer, who will be in the dugout for the final Champions League group clash with City.
PREMIER LEAGUE

