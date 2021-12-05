ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hamilton wins 3rd straight race in chaotic Saudi Arabian GP

By JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28noRM_0dEnfe6o00
Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates at the podium after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jiddah, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Left is second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Ron the right is third, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (Hassan Ammar)

Lewis Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with six laps remaining Sunday to win the chaotic inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and pull even on points with his rival as Formula One's thrilling championship race heads into the title-deciding finale.

The race on the street circuit under the lights on the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) coastal resort area in Jeddah will go down as one of the more memorable events of the season — if not the last several years. The event saw three standing starts, a pair of restarts, multiple safety cars, and an intense back-and-forth between the title contenders including a minor late collision.

Red Bull was allowed to negotiate a penalty for Verstappen, Mercedes head Toto Wolff slammed his headset in rage, and Hamilton drove into the back of his title rival before ultimately passing Verstappen for the win.

Verstappen was dejected after finishing second and incredulous over the bizarre debut race in Saudi Arabia.

“What happened today is unbelievable,” he said. “I’m just trying to race. This sport is more about penalties than racing. So for me this is not Formula One but at least the fans enjoyed it.”

The Mercedes camp, even with the victory, was just as baffled.

“Lewis, that has got to be the craziest race I can remember,” Hamilton's engineer radioed after he crossed the finish line.

Hamilton needed a few moments to recover after climbing from his car after one of the most draining of his 103 career wins in the heat and humidity of the Middle East.

Looking exhausted, Hamilton sat on a chair next to his physical trainer, with his face buried into a towel as he waited for the podium ceremony.

“I’ve been racing a long time but that was incredibly tough,” said Hamilton, who will be 37 next season. “I tried to be as sensible and as tough as I could be. With all my race experience over the years, just keeping the car on the track and staying clean, that was difficult. We persevered as a team.”

Verstappen was penalized for going off course on the second restart, was later told to yield position to Hamilton, but Hamilton ran into the back of his Red Bull to damage the front wing on his Mercedes. The two differed on what happened, and Verstappen was summoned before the stewards post-race.

“I didn’t understand why all of a sudden he hit the brakes quite heavily then I moved into the back of him," said Hamilton, who wasn't told by Mercedes that Verstappen was going to let him by for the lead.

Hamilton also used an expletive in describing Verstappen as “crazy” and then called his rival's driving “dangerous."

Verstappen said it was Hamilton's own fault.

“I slowed down, I wanted to let him by. He didn’t want to overtake and then we touched," Verstappen said. “I don’t really understand what happened there.”

Wolff explained after that the team had not informed Hamilton in time that Verstappen was letting him through. Wolff has overseen seven straight drivers' and constructors' championships and is closing in on No. 8.

Once the seven-time world champion passed Verstappen for good, Hamilton controlled the finish and won for the third consecutive race. The British driver has eight wins on the season and has now pulled into a tie on points with Verstappen in the standings. Verstappen still leads the championship on most wins, 9-8.

The championship will be decided next Sunday in the finale in Abu Dhabi.

“It will be decided there," said Verstappen. "Hopefully we’ll have a good weekend.”

Hamilton is the four-time defending F1 champion and seeking an eighth title to break the all-time record he shares with Michael Schumacher. The 24-year-old Verstappen is seeking his first championship and had dominated the season for Red Bull until this late three-race charge by Mercedes and Hamilton.

“I don’t think this is yet done. The result at the end, winning the race, I think he (Hamilton) deserved it,” said Wolff. “We could have been out a few times with a broken front wing. I don’t want to have dirty laundry out here, but that was spectacular, but not a very good race.”

Valtteri Bottas finished third on the home stretch to put both Mercedes drivers on the podium. Esteban Ocon of Alpine was fourth and followed by Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren.

Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Perez, Nikita Mazepin, George Russell and Mick Schumacher all failed to finish because of the messy restarts and the blind turns on the second-longest circuit on the calendar. It spans 6.2 kilometers (3.8 miles) with 27 corners and was only completed days ahead of the F1 debut in the country.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won a crazy, twice-halted Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to go level on points with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and set up a winner-takes-all title showdown. On a chaotic night in Jeddah, the first race in the Gulf kingdom took...
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

Motor racing-Verstappen boosted by Saudi Arabian GP red flag stoppage

(Reuters) – The potentially title-deciding Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was halted after Mick Schumacher crashed his Haas on Sunday, the red flags playing into the hands of Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen. Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton had pitted from the lead after the safety car was deployed...
MOTORSPORTS
WNMT AM 650

Motor racing – Timeline of events in the Saudi Arabian GP

(Reuters) – The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix served up a thrilling battle between Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen and Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton on Sunday. Here is how the race, which saw two red-flag stoppages, panned out:. Race Start – Hamilton keeps the lead ahead of Valtteri...
MOTORSPORTS
Wesleyan Argus

Saudi Arabia GP: Hamilton Wins Contentious First Race in Jeddah to Level Championship Battle Ahead of Final Race

The penultimate race of the 2021 Formula One (F1) season arrived with the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix (GP), held from Friday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 5. The race saw the drivers take to the 27-corner Jeddah Corniche Circuit, built on the streets of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to race on what was expected to be the fastest street track in the F1 calendar.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Nikita Mazepin
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arabian#Red Bull#Mercedes
The Independent

Max Verstappen fastest in first practice ahead of title showdown in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen put down a marker as he set the pace in first practice ahead of his title showdown with Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The pair are locked on 369.5 points heading into the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit.But it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which set the early bar at the altered track, posting a time of one minute 25.009 seconds to finish 0.346secs clear of Hamilton, who was third behind his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.The alterations around the Yas Marina circuit saw Verstappen run over 12 seconds faster than the quickest time...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner bury the hatchet ahead of ‘amazing, unprecedented’ F1 finale

Ahead of what promises to be a thrilling and acrimonious championship-deciding race in Abu Dhabi, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner shook hands at their final press conference and wished one another luck. The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals have engaged in a war of words for much of the Formula One season as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have duelled and clashed. The two drivers head into Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on 369.5 points after a controversial race in Saudi Arabia, where Hamilton and Verstappen’s rivalry boiled over after previous crashes at Monza and Silverstone. There...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fans new and old are hooked on F1’s renaissance as gripping season lives up to the Netflix hype

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton level on 369.5 points with a race to go. The former ahead on wins, the latter going into this showdown of the 2021 season on Sunday in Abu Dhabi with three consecutive chequered flags. Both have spent the year at each other’s wings and throats in one of the most enthralling seasons in history. As a finale, you couldn’t script it any better. And that’s kind of the point.Since the beginning of the pandemic, Formula One has enjoyed a remarkable boost in popularity through Drive to Survive, the Netflix documentary series that has become an...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Variety

Sky Sports and Channel 4 to Broadcast F1 Final in U.K. as Lewis Hamilton Hunts for His Eighth World Title – Global Bulletin

RACING Sky and Channel 4 in the U.K. are partnering to bring Sky Sports’ coverage of this season’s F1 final to the entirety of the territory on both networks simultaneously. It looks to be an historic night for F1 and the U.K.’s highest-profile racer Lewis Hamilton, who could clinch his eighth world title cementing his place at the top of the sport’s all-time winningest drivers. At present, the seven-time world chimp is tied on points with Belgian driver Max Verstappen, meaning that whoever finishes higher at Yas Marina will walk away with this year’s title. The historic race is being billed...
MOTORSPORTS
Dirt

Formula One Racer Lewis Hamilton Gets $50 Million for Triplex Penthouse

Click here to read the full article. Almost as soon as he bought the Manhattan triplex penthouse in early 2017, for a scorching $44 million, front-of-the-pack Formula One racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world, with an annual haul estimated at close to $50 million, caught a classic case of the Real Estate Fickle. The recently knighted 36-year-old Brit, who won the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week and will start this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the odds-on favorite, never even moved into the 8,900-square-foot Tribeca aerie before he splashed out with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Hamilton faces final reckoning as history beckons and threatens

Motor racing history beckons and threatens for Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s floodlit season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. On recent form, following his three resurgent victories, Hamilton has the momentum, but Verstappen won easily last year in Abu Dhabi and has enough vim to believe he can do it again albeit on a circuit where Hamilton has won five times since 2011.
MOTORSPORTS
Taylor Daily Press

Lewis Hamilton in trouble over controversial Mercedes sponsorship deal: ‘I didn’t know anything about it’ | Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1Lewis Hamilton is usually outspoken when it comes to social issues and abuses in the world. Tonight after qualifying – Where he took first place after a mistake from Verstappen He was questioned about a controversial sponsorship deal with his Mercedes team. “We’ll see if that logo stays on the car.”
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen handed penalty for Lewis Hamilton crash at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been found at fault for the collision with Lewis Hamilton on Lap 37 of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and handed a penalty - but not one which affects the standings in the championship race.The duo collided after Red Bull driver Verstappen was ordered to cede position to Hamilton, braking in the centre of the lane and causing his Mercedes rival to run into the back of his car, with some damage resulting to Hamilton’s front wing.A stewards’ investigation suggested both drivers could have evaded the incident but found Verstappen “predominantly at fault” and suggested “erratic”...
MOTORSPORTS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
67K+
Followers
75K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy