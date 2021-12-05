ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Colts fourth quarter recap: Indianapolis gets the sweep and shutout 31-0

By Mark Lane
 5 days ago
Texans 8th drive (9 plays, 42 yards, 4:34) — [continued] On third-and-8 from the Colts’ 42, the Texans go with RB Rex Burkhead up the middle for two yards. On fourth down, QB Davis Mills throws wide of WR Nico Collins incomplete.

Colts 9th drive (8 plays, 55 yards, 5:08) — Indianapolis has found the key to move the ball. The drive ended in a 23-yard K Michael Badgley field goal, which, again, speaks to how impressive the Texans’ red zone defense has been. Colts, 24-0

Texans 9th drive (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:22) — Houston still has Mills at quarterback; QB Tyrod Taylor is cleared to come back into the game. It doesn’t matter as Houston goes three-and-out.

Colts 10th drive (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:17) — The Texans do come up with a takeaway as DB Tavierre Thomas punches the ball out on a RB Jonathan Taylor run. LB Christian Kirksey recovers at the Houston 31-yard line.

Texans 10th drive (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:00) — The Texans don’t do anything with the free possession other than go four-and-out. Mills checked down to a crossing WR Brandin Cooks, but he was inches short of the line to gain.

Colts 11th drive (9 plays, 40 yards, 3:33) — The Colts go with QB Sam Ehlinger. Indianapolis melts the clock en route to RB Deon Jackson 3-yard touchdown. Colts, 31-0

Texans 11th drive (7 plays, 24 yards, 1:15) — Houston is able to pick up a couple first downs, but the Texans have no chance to put points on the board as Mills gets sacked on fourth down.

Colts 12th drive (1 play, -1 yard, 0:41) — Houston takes another shutout and the Colts move to 31-9 over the Texans all-time. The Texans are 2-10, their first consecutive double-digit loss seasons since 2005-06. The Colts are still alive for the postseason with a 7-6 record.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

