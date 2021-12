Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both sent “nice messages” to Antonio Giovinazzi after the Italian lost his seat at Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season.The 27-year-old is being replaced by the first ever Chinese F1 driver Guanyu Zhou, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen also departing for Valtteri Bottas as the former world champion retires from the sport.The changes at Alfa Romeo mean Giovinazzi will not have a seat on the grid for next year as all the teams have now announced their drivers for the new season.And world title contenders Hamilton and Verstappen have already spoken to him following the decision.Speaking...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO