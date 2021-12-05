ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Everything we know about the 31-0 loss in Week 13

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFnbU_0dEneZbq00

Final score: Colts 31, Texans 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35URtl_0dEneZbq00
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Running back Jonathan Taylor provided 143 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries as the Indianapolis Colts secured the season sweep over the Houston Texans 31-0 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t have to do much other than game-manage as he completed 16 passes on 22 attempts for 158 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans generated 141 yards of total offense, down from 202 in Week 12 against the New York Jets.

Here is everything we know about the loss that gives Houston their second straight double-digit loss season for the first time since 2005-06.

Keys to the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iMCp_0dEneZbq00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans’ offense could not generate any offense at all. No matter how valiantly the defense played, sooner or later, they were going to give out and the Colts would have their way.

Houston’s offense produced turnovers on their first two drives of the game. It was the first time the Texans had a turnover on each of their first two drives since Dec. 20, 2015, also against the Colts. However, the Texans found a way to win the game that day whereas the offense just never got going for Houston.

Both rookie Davis Mills and starter Tyrod Taylor, who was injured in the third quarter, had pass completion percentages under 43% — in the year 2021; in an era of pro football where the rules favor passing and offense.

It was over when...

Tyrod Taylor threw an interception to start the game. It was the first time in Taylor’s career he threw an interception on his team’s opening play, and it was the first time since 2013 that it happened to the Texans. The last time was Week 1 of 2013, Matt Schaub’s final season with Houston. That was the year the league finally figured out Schaub and it was pick-sixes galore en route to a 2-14 finish. It could be the same fate for both the 2021 team and Taylor.

Players of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMO1l_0dEneZbq00
Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Taylor: 32 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs

Michael Pittman: 6 catches, 77 yards

Kamu Grugier-Hill: 19 tackles, 1.0 sack, 3 TFLs, QB hit

Injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQSEA_0dEneZbq00
(AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Tyrod Taylor was the only player that was injured for the Texans, but the medical staff cleared him to come back into the game. Houston elected to keep rookie Davis Mills in the game at quarterback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTvzU_0dEneZbq00
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Texans fall to 2-10 and stay in the Bayou City to host the Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium in Week 14.

The Colts improve to 7-6 and finally get to their bye week.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts: Point spread, over/under for Week 13

The Houston Texans complete their season series with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. The Texans are playing for culture at 2-9 while the Colts are in the hunt for a playoff spot at 6-6. Houston has a chance to do what they did to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and spoil the hopes of their AFC South rivals. Indianapolis was riding a three-game winning streak until their 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs vs. Colts Week 12 preview: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping to build a winning streak Sunday when they travel north to face the Indianapolis Colts. From injuries and matchups to storylines and more, here’s everything you need to know heading into this Week 12 matchup:
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Indianapolis Colts 31

The Indianapolis Colts got a taste of their own medicine and had no answer for Leonard Fournette in a Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fournette went for 131 scrimmage yards and a career-high four touchdowns, including the go-ahead 28-yard score with under 30 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers improve to 8-3, while the Colts’ winning streak ends and they drop to .500 on the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jets#American Football#Colts 31
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 13 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) face a divisional matchup with the Houston Texans (2-9) in Week 13 at NRG Stadium before getting into their bye week. The last time these two teams met, the Colts dominated in every phase of the game. They took the home win 31-3 and have been rolling ever since. Vegas currently has the Colts sitting as heavy 9.5-point favorites on the road so the expectation is they handle business in Week 13.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium. The Colts will be starting out the week with some big names on the injury report. Some are getting some rest while they deal with their injuries while others are in serious question to play against the Texans.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Colts vs. Texans Prediction, Pick: Who wins in Week 13?

Colts -8 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Jonathan Taylor’s been one of the best running backs in the NFL, totaling 1,544 yards and 16 touchdowns on 245 carries. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry in 2021 as well. Taylor already dominated Houston once, needing only 14 carries to post 145 yards and 2 touchdowns earlier in the year.
NFL
Connersville News-Examiner

Taylor's two-TD day helps Colts rout woeful Texans 31-0

HOUSTON — Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts defense had one goal entering Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. “Before we even went out there, I said: ‘If we don’t shut these guys out, we didn’t do good enough,’” he said. The star linebacker helped the Colts accomplish that, leading...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE-TV

Colts shutout Texans 31-0 before bye week

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Colts are going to make the playoffs, they had to win this afternoon in Houston and they took care of business, beating the Texans 31-0 on the strength of their defense and run game. It’s the Colts first shutout since blanking Dallas 23-0 at Lucas Oil...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.) » Texans vs. QBs: 20th (18.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game) The Texans enter Week 13 tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 interceptions, which is something Wentz will have to be aware of on Sunday in Houston. In Week 6 against the Texans, Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 127.7.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Turnovers: Houston Trails Colts 14-0 At Half

Today's game between the 2-9 Houston Texans and the 6-6 Indianapolis Colts is a matchup between two teams headed in very different directions. After somewhat of a slow start to the season, the Colts and quarterback Carson Wentz are playing much better, while the Texans still appear confused and outmatched, and are coming off a loss to a terrible New York Jets team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy