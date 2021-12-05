Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Everything we know about the 31-0 loss in Week 13

Final score: Colts 31, Texans 0

Running back Jonathan Taylor provided 143 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries as the Indianapolis Colts secured the season sweep over the Houston Texans 31-0 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t have to do much other than game-manage as he completed 16 passes on 22 attempts for 158 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans generated 141 yards of total offense, down from 202 in Week 12 against the New York Jets.

Here is everything we know about the loss that gives Houston their second straight double-digit loss season for the first time since 2005-06.

Keys to the game

The Texans’ offense could not generate any offense at all. No matter how valiantly the defense played, sooner or later, they were going to give out and the Colts would have their way.

Houston’s offense produced turnovers on their first two drives of the game. It was the first time the Texans had a turnover on each of their first two drives since Dec. 20, 2015, also against the Colts. However, the Texans found a way to win the game that day whereas the offense just never got going for Houston.

Both rookie Davis Mills and starter Tyrod Taylor, who was injured in the third quarter, had pass completion percentages under 43% — in the year 2021; in an era of pro football where the rules favor passing and offense.

It was over when...

Tyrod Taylor threw an interception to start the game. It was the first time in Taylor’s career he threw an interception on his team’s opening play, and it was the first time since 2013 that it happened to the Texans. The last time was Week 1 of 2013, Matt Schaub’s final season with Houston. That was the year the league finally figured out Schaub and it was pick-sixes galore en route to a 2-14 finish. It could be the same fate for both the 2021 team and Taylor.

Players of the game

Taylor: 32 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs

Michael Pittman: 6 catches, 77 yards

Kamu Grugier-Hill: 19 tackles, 1.0 sack, 3 TFLs, QB hit

Injury report

Tyrod Taylor was the only player that was injured for the Texans, but the medical staff cleared him to come back into the game. Houston elected to keep rookie Davis Mills in the game at quarterback.

The Texans fall to 2-10 and stay in the Bayou City to host the Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium in Week 14.

The Colts improve to 7-6 and finally get to their bye week.