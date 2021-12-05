ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Firefighters rescue horse on Saturday

By Torrence Banks
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Firefighters rescued a horse Saturday afternoon after it fell in a ditch.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:09 p.m. to a south Franklin farm on Long Lane. Firefighters got a call that a horse had fallen into a ditch in the pasture.

According to Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins, the horse was on its side and unable to stand.

Jenkins estimated that the ditch was three to four feet deep.

To get the horse out of the ditch, firefighters placed uninflated airbags beneath the horse and then slowly inflated them.

The horse was able to gain traction, stand, and walk out of the ditch on its own.

It's unknown how long the horse was in this position.

According to Jenkins, a veterinarian responded to evaluate the horse. He said it sustained some minor cuts and bruises, but no apparent serious injuries.

