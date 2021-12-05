ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

CBP seizes $30 million shipment of fake handbags and clothing ahead of holidays

Wrcbtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS customs officers have seized a container filled with more than $30 million worth of fake designer bags and clothing at a Los Angeles port ahead of the holiday season, US Customs and Border Protection officials said. CBP officers found bags, shirts and pants bearing counterfeit logos including Gucci...

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Shipment of 3,738 glass bongs seized at Dulles

STERLING, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) officers seized a shipment of 3,738 glass bongs and $23,641 in unreported currency at Washington Dulles International Airport last week. The bongs initially arrived from China on Oct. 3, manifested as "gravity pipes." Officers detained the shipment and submitted documentation to...
DULLES, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
KRMG

Feds seize more than $30M in fake designer products, warn holiday shoppers to remain vigilant

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted more than $30 million in counterfeit goods at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport. “CBP commits substantial law enforcement resources to keep counterfeit and pirated goods out of U.S. supply chains, markets, and streets,” Carlos C. Martel, Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles, stated in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbp.gov

Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $681K Worth of Narcotics in Three Seizures

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in three separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $681,596. “Our officers use multiple enforcement tools to detect dangerous narcotics and prevent these deadly drugs from entering...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WLKY.com

Louisville Customs seize over 130 dangerous shipments in 5 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Louisville Port of Entry seized 133 shipments containing illegal materials, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Nightly Louisville CBP officers intercepted 133 shipments between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3. CBP says 89 of those...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Clothing#Holiday Gifts#Shipment#Counterfeit#Cpb#Field Operations
WTVQ

Nightly CBP Officers in Louisville intercept dangerous shipments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Christmas came early for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Louisville Port of Entry. In just this past week, November 29 to December 3, CBP officers have. seized several dangerous drugs, counterfeit designer apparel and counterfeit currency-a total of 133 shipments containing illegal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cbp.gov

Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $400K in Methamphetamine at Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Gateway International Bridge seized $400,355 in methamphetamine. “Our officers continue to maintain laser focus in their efforts to keep our borders secure, and their hard work and dedication to the CBP mission contributed to making this drug seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Border Patrol Agents Arrest Undocumented Criminal Bryan Pineda-Lopez

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Cotulla Station arrested Bryan Pineda-Lopez, 25, who had an active warrant out of Mexico. Bryan Pineda-Lopez, 25 (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Protection) He was apprehended on Dec. 8 inside a ranch west of Encinal. Record checks revealed that Pineda-Lopez had an active warrant out of Mexico. Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch agents contacted their partners with the Government of Mexico and verified that the warrant was extraditable. Pineda-Lopez was turned over to Mexican authorities.    
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
Best Life

This Is the Worst Airline in the U.S., New Data Shows

Anyone who's traveled by air in recent years knows the indignity of the modern flying experience. You'll often find steerage-like conditions, long lines at the airport, oversold flights, and an à la carte model that strips some airline ticket holders of even the most basic conveniences in the name of shaving a few dollars off the cost. (Since when did a carry-on bag become a luxury?) And all of that was the case before the pandemic, which has spiked incidences of violence in the skies and added a new dimension of tension and incivility. But which airline do travelers consider to be the worst?
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart or Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately

Major U.S. retailers often have to remove products from shelves or take down online listings because of a reported issue. In August, Amazon had to take three types of rugs off of its site for failing to meet fire safety standards. Then in November, Walmart had to remove containers of four different powdered beverages from its stores after the manufacturer KraftHeinz found they could possibly contain pieces of metal or glass. Since you might be buying even more from these two retailers ahead of the holidays, it's important to be up-to-date on the latest recalls affecting them both. Read on to find out whether you bought a product from Walmart or Amazon that you need to stop using immediately.
RETAIL
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights for the Next Two Months

As the busy holiday season continues, travelers in the U.S. are getting back to the skies after a major dip in air travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. More than two million people traveled through airports the weekend before Thanksgiving, and more than one million are still traveling now—an increase from the 500,000 to 800,000 travelers seen during this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But heightened demand is happening alongside flight cancellations and cuts. United Airlines, Frontier, and American Airlines have all announced in recent months that they would be dropping flights next year. And now, Delta Air Lines is making some cancellations as well. Read on to find out what flights are being cut by this carrier for the next two months.
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy