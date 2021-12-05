ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole dies at 98

WRAL
 5 days ago

Indy100

Guess which GOP politician showed up maskless to Bob Dole’s funeral

The funeral of the late former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was attended by many of his peers in Congress.Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, passed away on December 5th.President Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Hanks and more gathered to honor Dole’s funeral on Friday, at an event that was - due to Dole making it the grand age of 98 - filled with a lot of very old people.But there was one individual in particular present at the event who has been getting tons of attention for noticeably being one...
Bob Dole
Axios

In photos: Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol

President Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other lawmakers on Thursday honored Sen. Bob Dole, who laid in state at the U.S. Capitol after passing away Sunday at the age of 98. What they're saying: "He, too, was a giant of our history. That's not hyperbole," President Biden...
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KSNT News

Sen. Bob Dole honored at National Cathedral, WWII Memorial

President Joe Biden joined national leaders and Senator Dole’s family members and close friends at Washington National Cathedral for an invitation-only memorial service honoring the late senator’s life. Following the service at 1:15 p.m., Senator Dole’s motorcade and the casket will pause at the Memorial for a ceremony honoring his life and military service. WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is to be honored with a private service at Washington National […]
The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
Kansas City Star

Tom Hanks: ‘There are many great lessons to take away from Bob Dole’s life’

Bob Dole made one last visit on Friday to the World War II Memorial he helped create, when his casket stopped there for a memorial ceremony. Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole arrived at the memorial on the national mall after the service for Bob Dole at the National Cathedral earlier in the day. She and Robin Dole, Bob Dole’s daughter, walked with military escorts to an easel with a portrait of their husband and father as the U.S. Army Band played “America the Beautiful.”
