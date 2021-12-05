Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole dies at 98

The funeral of the late former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was attended by many of his peers in Congress.Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, passed away on December 5th.President Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Hanks and more gathered to honor Dole’s funeral on Friday, at an event that was - due to Dole making it the grand age of 98 - filled with a lot of very old people.But there was one individual in particular present at the event who has been getting tons of attention for noticeably being one...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO