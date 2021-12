Jonathan Taylor and the Colts will face one of their toughest challenges this week. The Indianapolis Colts are a team nobody wants to play right now. Sure, they rank first in forced turnovers (25) and turnover differential (+15), but the main reason teams are fearful of the Colts is Jonathan Taylor, who could cement his status as an MVP candidate with another strong showing against Tom Brady, the favorite for the award, and the Buccaneers this Sunday.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO