ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

One Killed, Two Injured In Shooting At Long Island Shopping Center

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ecep_0dEncEX500

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and injured two others at a Long Island shopping center.

It happened overnight at the Tiffany Plaza in Farmingville.

A group of people were involved in a fight in the parking lot, located at 1075 Portion Road, when one person fired shots at around 3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Suffolk County Police said.

Three men were struck.

Jorge Mauricio Sevilla-Barrara, age 28, of Farmingville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Two other men, ages 21 and 22, were transported in private vehicles to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 17

Letmecorrectyou
4d ago

Can we talk about how the Hispanic youth (young men mostly) is very uncaring and lawless in Long Island? Also how that tough disciplined Hispanic family is no longer around or are in very few?

Reply(1)
5
Olivia Thomas
4d ago

Never should have pushed God out and moved in the homosexuals..Now you are under the law of the devil like in SODOM & GOMORRAH.. And all bad things happen, we are going through all of this just so men can feel comfortable going up in each other's assssssssd

Reply
5
Michael Long
4d ago

Not a big deal if the shooter is caught and goes to prison the socialists Democrats will arrange a pardon an if he is lucky enough to be an illegal alien Brandon will give him/her 450 thousand dollars

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Cars
City
Farmingville, NY
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Woman Killed In Pennsburg House Fire

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Pennsburg (Montgomery County), WFMZ reports.Firefighters were called to the home on the 900 block of Main Street where they found 71-year-old Betty Press, the outlet says citing authorities.The cause of the fire is under investigatio…
PENNSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Elderly Woman Killed In Pennsburg House Fire: Report

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Pennsburg (Montgomery County), WFMZ reports.Firefighters were called to the home on the 900 block of Main Street where they found 71-year-old Betty Press, the outlet says citing authorities.The cause of the fire is under investigatio…
PENNSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Homicide Squad
Daily Voice

Driver Crashes Into 2 Homes On Jersey Shore

A 29-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested after crashing into two homes on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.On Tuesday at 1:21 a.m., Brick Township police were called to Beacon and Round Avenues for a motor vehicle crash, Chief James Riccio said in a press statement.The caller told police that a re…
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Newark Police Seek Gas Station Shooting Suspect

Newark Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with a shooting that resulted in an injury on Oct. 22.The shooting happened at around 6:33 p.m. at an Exxon Gas Station in the 300 block of Springfield Avenue, authorities said.When police arrived, the suspect fle…
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Throwing Dog Against Wall In Area

An area man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police said he threw a dog against a wall. Troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the Ulster County town of Shawangunk at about 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, New York State Police reported.When troopers arrived, they saw the p…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

8-Year-Old Girl Dies In NJ House Fire, 9-Year-Old Critical

An 8-year-old girl was killed in a house fire in Somerville on Dec. 10 and her 9-year-old sister in critical condition, according to officials. The fire ripped through a two-story home on Eastern Avenue just after 2 a.m. and Somerville firefighters rushed to save several residents but were unable t…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Driver Dies In Route 55 Crash

A 22-year-old man died after he lost control of his car and a crashed in Gloucester County, authorities said.Zachary Hansen, of Commercial Township, was traveling north on State Highway 55 in Franklin Township early Dec. 10, when he veered off the side of the road near milepost 40.8, New Jersey Sta…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passenger Seriously Hurt In NJ Turnpike Crash

A 32-year-old passenger from the Bronx was seriously hurt after being ejected from their car in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County overnight, authorities said.Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 12:17a.m. on the turnpike northbound on the inner roadway at milepost 54.1…
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Kayak Overturns In Region

A Western Mass man died after his kayak overturned in an area pond.John Reynolds, age 58, of the Town of Richmond in Berkshire County, died Thursday, Dec. 9 at Berkshire Medical Center after his kayak overturned in Richmond Pond.Around 7 a.m. Berkshire County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting …
RICHMOND, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
173K+
Followers
31K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy