Fans Honor Injured NFL Player Tre’Davious White With $100K Food Bank Donation

A fter NFL star Tre’Davious White suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury, Buffalo Bills fans were compelled to do something special in his honor this holiday season. In a display of affection for the cornerback, the team’s fanbase raised funds to support a local food bank in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, WGRZ reported.

On Thanksgiving Day, the All-Pro player tore his ACL while competing against the New Orleans Saints. Although the Bills came out victorious, fans were still disheartened by White’s injury. Lara McKee , who serves as VP of The Mafia Babes—a charitable organization comprised of women fans of the Buffalo Bills—launched a fundraising project that encouraged fans to donate $27 in honor of White’s jersey number to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. The organization ended up garnering over $108,000 and donated the funds to the food bank in White’s name.

The football player expressed his gratitude for the generosity of his fans. “I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way by giving back to my community.”

Martha Marak , who serves as the executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, added she’s honored by the support, stating the donation came at a time when “food insecurity for our neighbors is high, and our food inventory is low.” The food bank plans to use some of the funds to host a food drive collaborating with Shreveport councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and White’s mother.

Food insecurity has been a pressing issue in the city of Shreveport. Studies show it’s amongst the top five food insecure cities in the state of Louisiana.

