ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fans Honor Injured NFL Player Tre’Davious White With $100K Food Bank Donation

By Brandee Sanders
NewsOne
NewsOne
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4s3u_0dEnbg1600

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

A fter NFL star Tre’Davious White suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury, Buffalo Bills fans were compelled to do something special in his honor this holiday season. In a display of affection for the cornerback, the team’s fanbase raised funds to support a local food bank in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, WGRZ reported.

On Thanksgiving Day, the All-Pro player tore his ACL while competing against the New Orleans Saints. Although the Bills came out victorious, fans were still disheartened by White’s injury. Lara McKee , who serves as VP of The Mafia Babes—a charitable organization comprised of women fans of the Buffalo Bills—launched a fundraising project that encouraged fans to donate $27 in honor of White’s jersey number to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. The organization ended up garnering over $108,000 and donated the funds to the food bank in White’s name.

The football player expressed his gratitude for the generosity of his fans. “I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way by giving back to my community.”

Martha Marak , who serves as the executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, added she’s honored by the support, stating the donation came at a time when “food insecurity for our neighbors is high, and our food inventory is low.” The food bank plans to use some of the funds to host a food drive collaborating with Shreveport councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and White’s mother.

Food insecurity has been a pressing issue in the city of Shreveport. Studies show it’s amongst the top five food insecure cities in the state of Louisiana.

SEE ALSO:

Terrence Jenkins Teams Up With Maytag, Boys & Girls Club Of America To Combat Food Insecurity

Retired NBA Player Stephen Jackson Participates In Effort Designed To Address Food Insecurity

[ione_media_gallery id="3835232" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Shreveport NFL Star Tre’Davious White Out for Season with Knee Injury

Buffalo Bills star defensive back Tre'Davious White is out for the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in Buffalo's Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints. The team announced that the Shreveport native suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The seriousness of the injury also rules out the possibility that White could return in time for the playoffs, which begin in mid-January.
NFL
rocketcitynow.com

After White's season-ending injury, Bills fans donate to Louisiana food bank

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills Mafia quickly found a cause to flood with donations during the holiday season. The Bills' worst fears were realized Friday afternoon, when they announced that an MRI confirmed that Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will be lost for the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
FingerLakes1.com

Tre’Davious White thanks Bills Mafia for raising more than $100K for his hometown

Tre’Davious White has been an integral part of this Bills defense and team as a whole since he was drafted in 2017. After it was announced that White tore his ACL in the Thanksgiving game against the Saints, Bills Mafia knew they had to show the cornerback how much he means to the Buffalo community. Started by the Bills Mafia Babes on Twitter, Bills fans from all over started donating in amounts of $27.00 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. As of December 1, the amount donated to the food bank is $108,359.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Tre White thanks Bills Mafia for Food Bank donations – $108,000 and counting

SHREVEPORT, La. (WIVB) — After Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the team’s Thanksgiving Day victory over the New Orleans Saints, BillsMafiaBabes on Twitter encouraged Bills Mafia to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana (FBNWLA) in White’s name. Most did so in $27 increments, as an homage to […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#American Football#K Food Bank Donation#Wgrz#Acl#The New Orleans Saints#Vp#The Mafia Babes#The Buffalo Bills#The Bills Mafia
K945

Donations to Shreveport Charity in Tre White’s Name Top $100K

Earlier this week, I reported that a group calling themselves the "Bills Mafia Babes," kicked off a donation campaign in Shreveport native Tre'Davious White's honor. In case you missed it, White tore his ACL in the Bills Thanksgiving Day victory over the New Orleans Saints (Bills won 31 - 6) - effectively ending his season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills fans with heartfelt gesture towards Tre’Davious White

The Buffalo Bills have fallen out of first place in the AFC East, as they have shown some cracks in the armor lately. Buffalo also lost star cornerback Tre’Davious White to a season-ending knee injury. White has been pivotal to the Bills’ recent success and the famed Buffalo fans, dubbed the “Bills Mafia,” let him know just how much he means to them with a heartfelt gesture.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo News

Donations in Bills CB Tre'Davious White's name pass $100,000

The donations started trickling in over the weekend. Then, they surged. When Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL, Buffalo fans were quick to spin it forward. They began donating to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana as a tribute to the All-Pro cornerback. The donations had reached $108,359 by Wednesday, less than a week after White's season-ending injury.
NFL
cowboystatedaily.com

Josh Allen, Nike Donate $100K To Buffalo Hospital In Honor Of Grandmother

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former University of Wyoming Cowboy Josh Allen is partnering with Nike to donate $100,000 to a Buffalo, New York, children’s hospital that has a wing named for his grandmother. Allen and Nike announced their pledge on Monday to donate $100,000 to...
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills Mafia makes donations in honor of cornerback Tre White

It's starting to become a tradition among Bills Mafia -- the fan group is once again stepping up to support one of its players. Cornerback Tre'Davious white is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in the team's Thanksgiving Day game. In response to the news of his season-ending injury, fans have donated to a charity in his honor.
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana reacts to Bills Mafia donations

After Tre’Davious White went down with injury for the rest of the 2021 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills faithful did what they do best. Fans, at the suggestion of “Bills Mafia Babes,” began donating to White’s hometown community in his honor to show they cared. The organization chosen was the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana:
NFL
FanSided

Another former Cardinals player is trashing his old team

2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
NFL
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy