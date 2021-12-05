ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

St. Anthony police investigating man found dead as homicide

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in St. Anthony found a man dead inside a home late Saturday and took into custody a second man with a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but no charges have been filed, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Police initially responded to the home after receiving a report of a dead man inside with “obvious signs of trauma,” according to a statement from the department. Officers met a relative of the man who discovered his body while checking on his welfare.

The man with the stab wound was treated at a local hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police arrest student after threat in Cold Spring

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Cold Spring said Friday they have arrested a young person following a social media threat of a potential shooting at a middle school. Extra police were stationed at the ROCORI middle school Thursday and Friday after school officials notified parents that a student had posted a warning on Snapchat for others to stay away from the school on Friday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy