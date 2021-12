The Houston Texans complete their season series with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. The Texans are playing for culture at 2-9 while the Colts are in the hunt for a playoff spot at 6-6. Houston has a chance to do what they did to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and spoil the hopes of their AFC South rivals. Indianapolis was riding a three-game winning streak until their 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO