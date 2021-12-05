unable set up horizon on azure

Over the years, VMware Horizon has proven itself to be exceptionally reliable and resilient. However, the network infrastructure on which it runs can interject issues that can be difficult to monitor and troubleshoot – an issue which has been exacerbated by the large-scale migration from office to remote work environments. For the most part, we previously only had to worry about the connectivity of a few dozen offices and a handful of remote workers, but over the last year and a half, businesses have had to adopt work-from-home policies, we now have many workers with dispersed, consumer-grade network connections that have posed new challenges.

