ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

unable set up horizon on azure

By christosvv
vmware.com
 5 days ago

Error occurred:- Unrecognized error occurred. Please check all your Network...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Microsoft is making Azure even more resilient to outages

Outages can be extremely detrimental to business operations which is why Microsoft has announced that it will extend its “outage mode” in Azure to cover both web-based and desktop applications. Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) is the software giant's cloud directory responsible for handling authentication for Office 365 though it...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer explained

Microsoft’s cloud-based platform Azure offers developers, a robust, secure and unified environment for building and deploying apps and services. Its storage explorer also known as Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer encompasses capabilities that let you manage and edit data from your Windows Azure Storage. What does Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer do?
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Migrate Panorama from Azure to ESXi is failed

I am trying migration Panorama with following procedure but have not succeeded, yet. https://docs.paloaltonetworks.com/panorama/8-1/panorama-admin/set-up-panorama/transition-to-a-differ... Now I am in STEP10 and I tried commit to panorama and failed. Error message is " Invalid configuration. Please fix errors and try again." I can not solve this issue. Anyone know how to solve....
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

What is the Azure Shared Responsibility Model?

Most cloud providers services like Microsoft Azure operate under a shared responsibility model. Azure takes care of the security ‘of’ the cloud while Azure customers are responsible for security ‘in’ the cloud. Microsoft Azure has made platform security a priority to protect customers’ critical information and applications by taking responsibility...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vnet#Azure#Network Settings#Vmware
HackerNoon

AWS, Azure and GCP Pricing: The True Cost of DevOps

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure DevOps services, and Google Cloud services are the most popular DevOps tools for software development. Amazon Web services held 32% of the total market in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Microsoft Azure comes in 2nd place with a 21% market share, followed by Google Cloud with 8%. The ‘basic package’ is significantly more cost-efficient with Google Cloud services. The second place goes to AWS. And Azure DevOps services, with their 2nd place on the market share, offer the most expensive set of on-premise products.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Unable to sign into GP client with Azure AD SSO

Trying to setup Azure AD SSO with Global Protect, but am receiving the below error. According, to the Microsoft documentation it means that the user is not assigned to the application in Azure, but I can confirm that the user is assigned correctly to the application. Is there anything else I can check?
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

How to Address Security Alerts in Azure

One of the greatest benefits to using Microsoft Azure Security Center is that it provides actionable security insights and alerts based on an analysis of your environment. The key to taking full advantage of these insights is to determine which insights really matter, which are important but of slightly lower priority and which are essentially just noise alerts. Thankfully, Azure Security Center can help you prioritize security alerts, enabling you to effectively address them.
SOFTWARE
datasciencecentral.com

How Location Intelligence Open up New Horizons for Business

“He who owns the information, owns the world.” This statement by Nathan Rothschild takes on a new meaning in our digital era. Today, a company can extract valuable information from virtually any data about clients, competitors, and the market. Data analytics helps businesses grow faster by making strategic decisions based on the analysis of data across multiple dimensions. In this article, Andersen’s experts in Data Science consulting will share how Big Data analytics and Location Intelligence technologies are affecting businesses and what prospects are expected in this area.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Re: Update v6.7 23/11/2021

This should be should say 6.7.0.51000 so i believe.. not 6.7.0.50000. I assume this relates to vSphere? Does it have anything to do with an SDK?. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Expect a moderator to move your thread to the correct area, {code} is for SDK matters. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Yes that...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Vcenter converter v6 snapshot error

I’m trying to do a VM copy from two different windows XP laptops.. And I keep getting “unable to create a VSS snapshot of the source volumes(s). error code: 2147554776 (09x80042318)”. I've been looking on knowledge base and all solutions pointed to this MS fix (see knowledge base...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Domain Controller Issues with VMWare Tools

We have encountered an issue with virtualized domain controllers in our environment. We know this is a multi-faceted problem but we also identified VMware Tools as part of the issue. Our current domain controllers are Windows Server 2016 Datacenter. They are virtual and have the following settings:. 2 CPU, 4GB...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Cloud on AWS What's new at AWS re:Invent

After VMworld on October, VMware Cloud made a lot of announcements during re:Invent, AWS' annual conference. We have released more than 300 features since this Cloud service is GA, we've released 17 major versions and service is now available on 19 AWS regions to satisfy our customer needs while they want to accelerate their Cloud journey.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: VMware AWS - Proximity Routing

It has been support for the last several releases. It has not been certified for docker/containers yet. We've had a few issues with private networks. Proximity routing is supported, please check the release notes link below:. MDINISOAE Please mark "Helpful" or "Correct Answer" if my answer satisfies your query. 0...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Introduction to ControlUp Scoutbees and Remote DX for VMware Horizon Environments

Over the years, VMware Horizon has proven itself to be exceptionally reliable and resilient. However, the network infrastructure on which it runs can interject issues that can be difficult to monitor and troubleshoot – an issue which has been exacerbated by the large-scale migration from office to remote work environments. For the most part, we previously only had to worry about the connectivity of a few dozen offices and a handful of remote workers, but over the last year and a half, businesses have had to adopt work-from-home policies, we now have many workers with dispersed, consumer-grade network connections that have posed new challenges.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Shared VMs are back in Workstation 16.1

(it could have been worded better... we brought the UI back for this feature and have not removed the binaries for hostd.exe, that's the 'present form' which will remain for the rest of v16's life) https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-Workstation-Pro/16.1.0/rn/VMware-Workstation-1610-Pro-Release-Note... Product Support Notices. Deprecation of the Shared virtual machine feature. The Shared virtual machine...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Tackling Your Application Portfolio Modernization Strategy

By Annie Lin (Director of Digital Transformation, VMware), Matt Campbell (Solutions Architect, VMware) and Brandon Blincoe (Program Strategist, VMware) IT teams face a growing web of complexity in their application portfolios. These portfolios are ever-changing and often include in-house custom apps, new apps added through acquisitions, or commercial off-the-shelf software. More than just a growing app landscape, IT teams also face an added layer of complexity when people move between teams or when coworkers leave the company, making it challenging to identify the primary app owner. With constantly changing business needs and organizational changes, it is easy to lose track of what’s in your application portfolio!
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Support for Win10 21H2 on Horizon 7.13.1

Hello. Was wondering if there is any word about support for Win10 21H2 SAC on Horizon 7.13.1. https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2149393 doesn't list anything for Win10 21H2 and hasn't been updated since 6/7/2021. Thank you,. Paul M.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy