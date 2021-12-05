unable set up horizon on azure

By Annie Lin (Director of Digital Transformation, VMware), Matt Campbell (Solutions Architect, VMware) and Brandon Blincoe (Program Strategist, VMware) IT teams face a growing web of complexity in their application portfolios. These portfolios are ever-changing and often include in-house custom apps, new apps added through acquisitions, or commercial off-the-shelf software. More than just a growing app landscape, IT teams also face an added layer of complexity when people move between teams or when coworkers leave the company, making it challenging to identify the primary app owner. With constantly changing business needs and organizational changes, it is easy to lose track of what’s in your application portfolio!
