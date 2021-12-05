ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Dalton roasted on social media after 4 INT day vs. Cardinals

By John Healy
 5 days ago

To say Sunday was not Andy Dalton’s day would be an understatement.

The Chicago Bears quarterback, who has been starting in place of an injured Justin Fields, was an absolute mess against the Arizona Cardinals, throwing four interceptions in a 33-22 loss.

It was already a bad omen when his first passing attempt of the game was picked off by safet Jalen Thompson. Dalton followed that drive with another interception, this time by defensive back Budda Baker.

Two drives, two interceptions.

Dalton would turn the ball over again later in the fourth quarter when he had a ball tipped at the line and fluttered into the hands of Byron Murphy. On the Bears’ next possession, threw the ball right into the hands of defensive end Zach Allen while under pressure.

Naturally, social media unloaded on Dalton for his putrid performance.

Dalton did finish the game with two tackles, though, so at least he has that going for him.

