Report: LSU to the Texas Bowl to face off with Kansas State

The LSU Tigers will take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Texas Bowl according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The Bowl will be held in NRG Stadium Houston, Texas.

It will be the second time that LSU has played in Texas Bowl. In 2015 the Tigers beat Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech 56-27.

The Tigers finished the season 6-6 and will be making their 53rd bowl appearance and has a 28-23-1 record in bowl games. A few weeks ago, a bowl game was in jeopardy when LSU was 4-6. However, the Tigers won their last two games against UL-Monroe and Texas A&M to become bowl eligible.

Offensive line coach Brad Davis will serve as the interim head coach for the bowl game, while new Head coach Brian Kelly will look on and evaluate the roster.

LSU will take on a Kansas State team that went 7-5 during the regular season, and it will be only the second time the two teams have played each other. In 1980 the Tigers beat the Wildcats 21-0.

