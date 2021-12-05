There’s a New Gallery Wall Trend — And It Might Make Your Tiny Home Look Two Times Bigger

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re looking for a simple, easy, and inexpensive way to fill out your Christmas tree, the answer might be baby’s breath. Yep, I’m talking about that filler flower you might remember from your homecoming corsage or the last bouquet of roses you got on Valentine’s Day. When you’re after an earthy, ethereal look for your tree (think tonal textures with solid ball ornaments and subtly sparkly metallic baubles) baby’s breath, or gyp as it’s often called in the florist industry, will totally hang with your warm, modern scheme by delivering a pop of pretty texture. In fact, baby’s breath at a distance almost looks like snow and could be a dainty substitute for anyone who finds artificial snow messy.
