Chiefs vs. Broncos preview: 3 things to watch in Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13. It’s the first time these two AFC West opponents have faced off during the 2021 NFL season, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. The winner of this game will hold the top spot in the AFC West. The Broncos are looking to end an 11-game losing streak, but at the home turf of Arrowhead Stadium and coming off of a bye week, the Chiefs already have a built-in advantage.

Here are three things that we’ll be keeping an eye on during the course of the game:

Run game to enable Chiefs' passing game

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Denver has one of the best secondaries in the NFL this season. Not only do they have premium talent in Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and rookie Pat Surtain II, but they’ve performed like one of the elite units in the NFL. They’re allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL with 2,466. They’re tied for the third-fewest passing touchdowns allowed with 15. They’re also right around the league average in interceptions with 10 on the season.

If the Chiefs want to throw the ball at the rate they’re used to, they’re going to have to earn it by running the football. Denver is allowing 4.4 yards per carry on the ground, though, they’ve had the seventh-fewest rushing attempts against in the NFL. If Kansas City can get the Broncos to bring an extra man into the box, it’ll open things up in the passing game. If they can’t do that, it could be a long day for the Chiefs’ offense.

Thankfully, the Chiefs are expected to have Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for Week 13. He was questionable entering the game with an illness.

Offensive line management for both teams

AP Photo/Tom Gannam

Both teams have some injury issues on the offensive line entering this game.

The Chiefs ruled out RT Lucas Niang for the third consecutive game as he recovers from a rib injury. Mike Remmers also remains on injured reserve, leaving Kansas City with their third-string right tackle Andrew Wylie as the likely starter. It’s possible that the Chiefs make a change this week with Kyle Long returning from the Reserve/PUP list. Long earned a select

As for the Broncos, they entered the week with a number of injuries on the offensive line. Starters Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie are expected to return as bookend tackles, but they could have some issues on the interior. Both Dalton Risner and Quinn Meinerz are questionable heading into the game as well.

How these teams manage their offensive lines heading into the game and during the course of it could be a determining factor in the outcome of the game. To add to the pressure for Kansas City, offensive line coach Andy Heck will miss the game due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

Can the Chiefs' defense continue their streak

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Perhaps the most important part of the Chiefs’ four-game winning streak has been the turnaround on the defensive side of the ball. During those four games, they allowed fewer than 18 points per game. They’ve also boasted a stout run defense with an average of just 84.7 rushing yards per game allowed over the past three games. During that same span, they’ve allowed just 207.3 passing yards on average to opponents.

The Broncos boast a talented trio of receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton, perhaps as talented a group as they’ll face in the final six games of the season. They’ve got a strong run game, even behind a beat-up offensive line, with the rookie Javonte Williams taking over for injured RB Melvin Gordon. Starting QB Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and makes a lot of good decisions with the football akin to former Chiefs QB Alex Smith.

This will be a tough game for the team to keep that streak alive, but they’ll at least have the crowd at their back on “Sunday Night Football.” Arrowhead Stadium could be that extra man on the field for Kansas City in this one.