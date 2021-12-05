ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs vs. Broncos preview: 3 things to watch in Week 13

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJmNK_0dEnaChD00

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13. It’s the first time these two AFC West opponents have faced off during the 2021 NFL season, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. The winner of this game will hold the top spot in the AFC West. The Broncos are looking to end an 11-game losing streak, but at the home turf of Arrowhead Stadium and coming off of a bye week, the Chiefs already have a built-in advantage.

Here are three things that we’ll be keeping an eye on during the course of the game:

Run game to enable Chiefs' passing game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pI7Kq_0dEnaChD00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Denver has one of the best secondaries in the NFL this season. Not only do they have premium talent in Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and rookie Pat Surtain II, but they’ve performed like one of the elite units in the NFL. They’re allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL with 2,466. They’re tied for the third-fewest passing touchdowns allowed with 15. They’re also right around the league average in interceptions with 10 on the season.

If the Chiefs want to throw the ball at the rate they’re used to, they’re going to have to earn it by running the football. Denver is allowing 4.4 yards per carry on the ground, though, they’ve had the seventh-fewest rushing attempts against in the NFL. If Kansas City can get the Broncos to bring an extra man into the box, it’ll open things up in the passing game. If they can’t do that, it could be a long day for the Chiefs’ offense.

Thankfully, the Chiefs are expected to have Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for Week 13. He was questionable entering the game with an illness.

Offensive line management for both teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQeRd_0dEnaChD00
AP Photo/Tom Gannam

Both teams have some injury issues on the offensive line entering this game.

The Chiefs ruled out RT Lucas Niang for the third consecutive game as he recovers from a rib injury. Mike Remmers also remains on injured reserve, leaving Kansas City with their third-string right tackle Andrew Wylie as the likely starter. It’s possible that the Chiefs make a change this week with Kyle Long returning from the Reserve/PUP list. Long earned a select

As for the Broncos, they entered the week with a number of injuries on the offensive line. Starters Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie are expected to return as bookend tackles, but they could have some issues on the interior. Both Dalton Risner and Quinn Meinerz are questionable heading into the game as well.

How these teams manage their offensive lines heading into the game and during the course of it could be a determining factor in the outcome of the game. To add to the pressure for Kansas City, offensive line coach Andy Heck will miss the game due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

Can the Chiefs' defense continue their streak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXGxn_0dEnaChD00
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Perhaps the most important part of the Chiefs’ four-game winning streak has been the turnaround on the defensive side of the ball. During those four games, they allowed fewer than 18 points per game. They’ve also boasted a stout run defense with an average of just 84.7 rushing yards per game allowed over the past three games. During that same span, they’ve allowed just 207.3 passing yards on average to opponents.

The Broncos boast a talented trio of receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton, perhaps as talented a group as they’ll face in the final six games of the season. They’ve got a strong run game, even behind a beat-up offensive line, with the rookie Javonte Williams taking over for injured RB Melvin Gordon. Starting QB Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and makes a lot of good decisions with the football akin to former Chiefs QB Alex Smith.

This will be a tough game for the team to keep that streak alive, but they’ll at least have the crowd at their back on “Sunday Night Football.” Arrowhead Stadium could be that extra man on the field for Kansas City in this one.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without a key piece in their secondary against the Cowboys. On Sunday, news broke that All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the team’s injury report as “questionable” with a knee. This news couldn’t come at a worse time with KC getting ready to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
FanSided

Kurt Warner predicts Patrick Mahomes’ presence puts Chiefs on top in AFC

For all the importance placed on various positions on both sides of the ball, the preaching of importance of special teams, or the maxims that speak of the game being won or lost in the trenches, the truth is that nothing matters more when it matters most than what an NFL franchise has at quarterback. When the game of football has the most at stake, in today’s modern game, the quarterback matters most.
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
Person
Kyle Fuller
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews watches Chiefs win with Patrick Mahomes’ cousin

No one had a better Sunday Funday than Brittany Matthews. Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, Matthews — the fiancée of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — hung out on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium, where she was joined by Emma Herrington, Mahomes’ cousin. “A lot of TX Folks here,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
KSN News

Why were Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs wearing masks while meeting with media?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans who watched the team’s Wednesday press conference saw head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes wearing face coverings while speaking with the media. Before the season started, the league said vaccinated players and coaches did not have to wear face masks while inside their facilities, however, […]
NFL
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Brittany Matthews enjoys ‘victory Monday’ after Chiefs win fifth straight

No Monday blues here for Brittany Matthews. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the fiancée of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated Kansas City’s AFC West win over the Denver Broncos, 22-9. “Victory Mondays are the best Mondays,” Matthews captioned the post. In the photos, Matthews, 26, is seen on the sidelines...
NFL
FanSided

Broncos add an emergency quarterback to the roster

The Denver Broncos added an emergency quarterback to the roster, signing former seventh-round pick Danny Etling to the practice squad. The Denver Broncos are not about to have a Kendall Hinton 2.0 situation on their hands again. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur out against the Eagles due to COVID protocols,...
NFL
Kansas City Star

NBC announcers didn’t buy rules analyst’s explanation for Patrick Mahomes’ false start

This penalty came late in the Chiefs’ 22-9 victory over the Broncos on Sunday, and it had no impact of the game. But it led to an unexpectedly funny moment. With the Chiefs holding the ball and a 13-point lead with 2 minutes, 57 seconds to play in the game, Denver called a timeout. The Chiefs faced a third-and-13 play from the Broncos’ 41-yard line.
NFL
FanSided

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy