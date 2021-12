Justin Gaethje knows he’s the most deserving person for a shot at the UFC lightweight title no matter what Daniel Cormier or Khabib Nurmagomedov have to say otherwise. Just a week prior to his epic war with Michael Chandler at UFC 268, Gaethje got into a war of words with Cormier after he worked as a commentator during Islam Makhachev’s win over Dan Hooker. Following Makhachev’s first-round submission win, Cormier asked the Russian if he felt like the performance was enough to leapfrog over Gaethje as the new No. 1 contender in the division.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO