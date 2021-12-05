U.S. Rep. Omar: Pelosi to act against Republican for anti-Muslim comments

(CBS4) – Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms.
“Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted.
Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021
Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo.
“The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
