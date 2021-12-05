ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Rep. Omar: Pelosi to act against Republican for anti-Muslim comments

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar said on Sunday that she is confident House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take...

AFP

Staffer allowed into US Capitol complex with gun

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed to move freely inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The US Capitol Police issued a statement confirming that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen" after the staffer had passed though security.
Progressive Democrats Pressure Pelosi To Discipline Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats on Wednesday ratcheted up pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose recent comments likening a Muslim member of Congress to a bomb-carrying terrorist they decried as a “bigoted” incitement to violence that puts “an entire group of Americans” in danger.
House to advance legislation to combat Islamophobia as pressure mounts to punish Boebert for anti-Muslim comments

(CNN) — The House is planning to advance Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s legislation to create a special envoy to combat Islamophobia on Thursday, marking the first step members are taking since Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim comments calling Omar a terrorist. The bill, led by Omar that CNN exclusively reported in July, is scheduled to […] The post House to advance legislation to combat Islamophobia as pressure mounts to punish Boebert for anti-Muslim comments appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AOC mocks Lauren Boebert’s Christmas photo showing kids with guns

Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has mocked the Christmas photo shared by Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, in which she poses with her children holding firearms. Ms Boebert is the second member of the GOP to release a Christmas family photo that includes firearms for the whole family.“The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though),” Ms Boebert tweeted on Tuesday night.Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie garnered attention after he posted an image of his family holding rifles on Saturday with the message: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”The photos were shared just days...
Sen. John Kennedy has earned a promotion, step aside Mitch McConnell

Scientists have yet to create a perpetual-motion machine. However, the perpetual-quotation machine has been invented and is functioning beautifully. His name is U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The Louisiana Republican is one of America’s most dependable journalistic resources. When a columnist or broadcaster requires a colorful and droll observation on current...
Rep. Lauren Boebert under fire for posting picture of her armed children days after latest school shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — United States Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is facing criticism again, following a recent tweet featuring her four sons standing in front of a Christmas tree, each holding a firearm. It comes just days after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) drew controversy for tweeting a similar picture of his family also holding firearms and […]
‘The Boeberts Have Your Six’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweets Christmas Photo Of Her Young Sons With Guns To Show Support For Kentucky Lawmaker

(CBS4) – Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021 Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo. “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
Opinion: Lauren Boebert’s hate show

I was going to write today about the spread of the potentially deadly Omicron variant of COVID-19, but I’m afraid there’s another dangerous virus making its rounds — threatening Colorado, threatening America, threatening to normalize bigotry, threatening democracy itself — that also must be addressed. This virus, sadly, has no...
U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
Republicans Claim Rep. Ilhan Omar Never Apologized, But She Has

WASHINGTON ― Republicans have been inaccurately deflecting criticism of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) by claiming Omar never faced consequences for her own controversial comments. “On the Democrat side they want to only go after Republicans,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)...
