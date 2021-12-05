ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Nearly 100 receiving emergency rental aid

By Richard Burkard richard@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people in the Emporia area who receive emergency federal housing assistance is slowly increasing. The latest data from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation shows as of Monday, November 22, 94...

www.emporiagazette.com

Comments / 1

Related
newschannel20.com

State accepting rental assistance applications

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Applications are now being accepted in the second round of the Illinois Rental Payment (ILRPP) program. The reopening of ILRPP will provide an additional $297 million to renters and landlords in an effort to prevent evictions and keep families secure while they regain their financial footing. It's the third major housing relief initiative in response to the pandemic in Illinois, with the state executing the assistance program in 2020.
HOUSE RENT
honknews.com

Stimulus Update: Emergency Rental Assistance Program Surpasses 2.5 Million Payments

As the economic rescue operation continues, state and municipal governments continue to give financial assistance to those in greatest need. The United States Department of the Treasury said on Monday, Nov. 29, that state and local authorities provided rental help to more than 521,000 tenants and landlords in October under the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program. Since its inception, the program has awarded over $2.8 billion in money to over 2.5 million people.
HOUSE RENT
610KONA

Oregon Halts Emergency Rental Assistance

(Salem, OR) — The State of Oregon has paused acceptance of new applications for emergency rental assistance after the Housing and Community Services agency reported that it has allocated all of the $289 million dollars of federal money it received. Governor Kate Brown recently called a special session for the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyon County, KS
Government
County
Lyon County, KS
Emporia, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Lyon County, KS
Society
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Emporia, KS
Society
Jackson Hole Radio

Emergency Rental Assistance Program available

Additional Wyoming households, including those homeless or without a current residence, may be eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with additional federal dollars having been made available. Wyoming has received federal funding to help eligible Wyoming households struggling to make rent and/or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent...
ADVOCACY
Buffalo News

Buffalo provides rental assistance while state awaits more federal aid

Money for the Emergency Rental Assistance program is drying up, and New York State is requesting more funding. Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the federal government for almost $1 billion in additional funds to meet ongoing demand of renters who are struggling to pay their rents due to Covid. But...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Housing operators say $2B in rental aid needed in state budget

New York state lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul should allocate at least $2 billion for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in order to address thousands of renters who remain in arrears, an organization that represents 4,000 housing operators on Monday said. The push from the Community Housing Improvement Program comes...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

More emergency rental assistance funding opens to more Wyo. renters

CHEYENNE – Are you struggling financially? More Wyoming households, including those homeless or without a current residence, may be eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with the recent opening up of additional federal dollars. Wyoming has received federal funding to help eligible Wyoming households struggling to make rent and/or...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Rental Housing Projects Receive $4 Million from State

The Montana Department of Commerce announced this week that $25 million in federal funding has been allocated to Montana to develop affordable rental housing in 14 Montana communities, including Missoula. Housing Division Administrator for the Montana Department of Commerce, Cheryl Cohen provided details about the federal funding. “We were able...
MISSOULA, MT
buckrail.com

Wyoming to offer additional emergency rental assistance

WYOMING —More Wyoming households, including those homeless or without a current residence, may be eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) due to recent federal funding. Wyoming has received federal funding to help eligible Wyoming households struggling to make rent and/or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community based...
WYOMING STATE
Independent Record

Helena rental home project to receive $400K in grant funds

A Helena housing project will share some of the more than $25 million in federal funding allocated to 14 Montana communities to rehabilitate or build more than 945 affordable rental homes, the Montana Department of Commerce said Monday. Fire Tower Apartments in Helena will receive $400,000 in Housing Trust Fund...
HELENA, MT
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County offers in-person emergency rental assistance in Immokalee

Collier County commissioners approved additional program modifications to expedite Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) administration. The U.S. Department of Treasury issued the new program modifications to align state and local governments and encourage rapid response to those income-qualified, Collier residents in need of rental assistance. The improved enhancements to the ERA program include streamlining documentation requirements, credit recovery assistance for COVID-19 impacted tenants that have been evicted, including backpay of rent obligation unmet by evicted tenants to landlords, new eligibility for homestead residences with separate living quarters and improved processing to ease the burden on the courts and motel and hotel assistance for those evicted awaiting housing. Collier County Community and Human Services will be offering in-person assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Immokalee Library, 417 N. First St. Applications for assistance can also be submitted at CollierCountyHousing.com.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WDTV

Emergency leaders receive DHS Freedom Awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The awards recognize excellence in emergency management. Gov. Justice and the Department of Homeland Security are honoring the commitment of county emergency managers with West Virginia Freedom Awards. Launched in 2020, the awards recognize emergency officials in six categories: lifesaving, innovation, teamwork, perseverance, leadership, and lifetime...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy