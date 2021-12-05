Nearly 100 receiving emergency rental aid

Collier County commissioners approved additional program modifications to expedite Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) administration. The U.S. Department of Treasury issued the new program modifications to align state and local governments and encourage rapid response to those income-qualified, Collier residents in need of rental assistance. The improved enhancements to the ERA program include streamlining documentation requirements, credit recovery assistance for COVID-19 impacted tenants that have been evicted, including backpay of rent obligation unmet by evicted tenants to landlords, new eligibility for homestead residences with separate living quarters and improved processing to ease the burden on the courts and motel and hotel assistance for those evicted awaiting housing. Collier County Community and Human Services will be offering in-person assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Immokalee Library, 417 N. First St. Applications for assistance can also be submitted at CollierCountyHousing.com.

IMMOKALEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO