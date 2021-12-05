Tom Brady increases NFL touchdown lead by throwing four in Buccaneers' 30-17 victory

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen actually getting divorced? One report says their marriage is suffering a $650 million divorce is imminent. Gossip Cop investigates. Read Also: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Barreling Toward $650M Divorce, Fighting Over His Career And Friends?
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
Bill Belichick’s salary was recently revealed after speculation for many years. The figure makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL – here’s his earnings. Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history having won six Super Bowls in his career (the most by any head coach), and making nine Super Bowls overall.
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
At this point, it’s surprising that Tom Brady has any NFL career passing records left to break. Alas, there was one more that he toppled in the first half of Monday night’s game against the New York Giants, eclipsing 3,000 yards passing in a season for the 19th time in his legendary career.
Is Tom Brady allowed to go outside? One report says he’s banned from leaving the house per orders of Gisele Bündchen. Gossip Cop investigates. As part of its cover story about “henpecked husbands,” Life & Style reveals that Brady is not allowed to party anymore. He made a drunken spectacle of himself at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl celebration, and Bündchen was embarrassed. A source says, “Gisele wants her husband on his best behavior at all times, especially when she’s not with him.”
Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for the next three games because they were found to have misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown, who has missed the last several games due to an ankle injury, was accused last month by his...
Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman made a lot of magic together as teammates on the New England Patriots. So, it’s no surprise Brady tried to get Edelman on board to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once he made his decision to leave the Patriots for the Florida-based squad. The former...
It looks like Tom Brady's wife, Giselle Bündchen, wants Brady's oldest son to forge his own path. Brady, 44, revealed how Bündchen felt about the possibility of his 14-year-old son Jack following in his footsteps as a college athlete during the latest episode of his Sirius XM podcast. During the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had nothing but the best of words for teammate Mike Evans after the WR just made history in Week 11. On Monday night against the New York Giants, Evans scored his 72nd career touchdown, breaking the all-time Bucs record for touchdowns and surpassing Mike Alstott’s previous record of 71.
Like father, like daughter. Tom Brady celebrated daughter Vivian’s birthday on Sunday by posting a sweet photo of the duo on Instagram as they tossed a football around in the Buccaneers’ locker room. “9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!” Brady, 44,...
After beating Ohio State, Michigan football coach received a message from Wolverine legend Tom Brady that is sure to galvanize the Maize and Blue Faithful. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh shares a common trait with NFL quarterback Tom Brady in that they once played the role of signal-caller in Ann Arbor — though they obviously went in different directions thereafter.
After more than four decades in the NFL, Bill Belichick has seen more than his fair share of great players come and go on his teams. However, the head coach of the New England Patriots thinks that two of the those players stand above the rest. After coaching a gem...
The Minnesota Vikings are on fire right now after defeating the Green Bay Packers in a must-win game on Sunday. Their offense has been phenomenal this year, as the passing attack is one of the most efficient in the league. Kirk Cousins is balling out, so much so, he’s on pace to break one of Tom Brady’s records.
Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
