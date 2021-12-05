Police recover possibly stolen RV valued at more than $100K, suspect arrested

(WHNT) — Police say one man was arrested after a RV worth more than $100,000 was reported stolen on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from Owens Cross Roads Police, a 40-foot black RV was reported stolen in Marshall County with officials saying it was headed toward New Hope.

Owens Cross Roads Police overheard a “be on the lookout” alert with one deputy locating the RV driving north on U.S. Highway 431. The RV continued to travel north, despite deputies activating blue lights and sirens, until it reached Publix parking lot on 431.

Deputies with the Madison and Marshall County sheriff’s offices arrived to assist.

Officials arrested 28-year-old Cody Loveday of Knoxville, Tenn. in connection with the RV. Jail records show Loveday was arrested on first-degree theft of property, criminal mischief in the second degree, and possession of burglar’s tools.

Police found registration in the RV and alerted the owner to its location.

