The Giants.com crew reacts to the 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 13:. John Schmeelk: The Giants beat the Eagles the previous week, but some of their issues were masked by four Philadelphia turnovers. Against the Dolphins, the Giants managed only two drives of 33 or more yards. It is almost impossible to score points in the NFL if your team cannot run the ball consistently nor generate explosive pass plays. The Giants had 90 yards on 17 carries against Miami, which looks respectable, but 53 of those yards came on three carries, including 13 on 3rd-and-33 and 23 when Miami had a late 11th defender running onto the field. The Giants had no passes that went for more than 20 yards.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO