The UNC basketball program suffered a couple of early losses, and ESPN’s latest edition of Bracketology reflects that. Following a few unconvincing wins against lesser competition to begin the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels lost consecutive games to Purdue and Tennessee in the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. They didn’t play much better in their only game since — a home contest against UNC Asheville — though the 19-point difference in the final score might lead one to believe otherwise.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO