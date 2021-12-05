Unrestrained passengers killed in fatal Lafourche Parish crash

RACELAND, La. ( WGNO ) — The Louisiana State Police reported the deaths of two unnamed passengers involved in a two-vehicle crash just west of Raceland on Saturday night.

According to the LSP report, Troop C was notified of the fatal incident shortly after 8 p.m. The crash occurred on Louisiana Highway 182 at the intersection with U.S. Hwy 90 when 36-year-old Dionicio Gutierrez-Rios of Thibodaux was reportedly traveling west on LA 182 in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado at the same time a 2017 Doge Ram 3500 was traveling east in the left lane.

Gutierrez-Rios attempted to make a left turn onto the U.S. Hwy 90 West on-ramp, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by the RAM.

The driver of the Silverado was properly restrained at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. The Chevrolet’s three other passengers were not restrained. Two suffered fatal injuries while the third was transported with serious injuries.

The RAM’s driver and two passengers were properly restrained at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

